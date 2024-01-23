‘The Bachelor’ premiere recap: Everything you missed in Joey Graziadei’s first episode

Prepare to fall in love again — or, more accurately, watch someone fall in love.

"The Bachelor" returned Jan. 22 to follow along as Joey Graziadei whittles down 32 cast members to one winner.

The trailer teased the "most romantic" season in "Bachelor" history, which also has an "unprecedented shocking first."

Prior to drama shaking his romantic prospects up, Joey said what he was looking for in the trailer: "What I'm looking for is something so real that anyone can feel it, can see it, and it gets me excited to think about it."

Will he find it? We're recapping the first episode below, including who gets the first rose and who makes it to the next episode.

