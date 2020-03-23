'Bachelor' star Peter Weber dishes out solid breakup advice to heartbroken fan

Fresh off two breakups this month alone, "Bachelor" star Peter Weber opened up about his love life during a candid Q&A session on his Instagram stories.

With his high-profile breakups with Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett fresh in mind, fans were quick to broach the subject on Sunday to leave their burning questions.

However, it was one broken-hearted fan that drew Peter's attention and sympathy.

When asked for "Advice for someone who was just broken up with out of a 3 year relationship," the 28-year-old gave an extremely insightful and sincere message.

"Breakups are supposed to hurt," Weber wrote. "But I believe things happen for a reason and you're one step closer to your person now."

The pilot also added that, in the end, a breakup is for the best because "You should never want to be with someone that doesn't want you back the same way."

Weber proposed to Sluss during the Bachelor finale, but broke it off about a month later after realizing he had feelings for Prewett.

The two reconnected and took their relationship "one day at a time" before deciding not to pursue a romantic endeavor together.

Now, it appears Weber is focusing on himself and his career goals. On top of moving out of his parents' house for a place in Los Angeles or New York City, which he announced Saturday, he intends to start a "blood donating foundation in honor of my grandmother."

Philanthropy aside, he also plans to become a mentor to aspiring pilots.

But, it appears Weber's parents Peter Weber Sr. and Barbara Weber are only excited about their son finally moving out as the two jokingly celebrated being "empty nesters" and told their son "Don't let the door hit you on the way out" during his announcement on Instagram.

