How the women responded when Hannah Brown showed up on 'The Bachelor' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Pilot Pete Weber has had quite "The Bachelor" journey thus far, but even before his new season takes flight, he revealed "I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I'm happy."

PHOTO: Hannah Brown and Peter Weber on the season premiere of the 'The Bachelor.' (John Fleenor/ABC) More

The man who soared through Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette" and was sent home before the final rose talked to "Good Morning America" about what it was like when she stepped out of the limo at the mansion.

"That was crazy -- it was completely unexpected," Weber said. "She was the last limo and I'm standing there and that door opens and I see a beautiful girl step out. I didn't even realize it was her at first and then as she kinda got closer and I was like 'no way!'"

Peter's back and so is Hannah!? You won't want to miss #TheBachelor premiere tonight at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/8JvX3FMvMx — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 6, 2020

MORE: 7 things to watch for in the new 'Bachelor' season

"It was madness," he said. "It's Hannah though, she's an awesome girl and there's never a boring or dull moment with her."

In a new clip that showed the other contestants' reactions, Brown's entrance caused quite a stir.

"I think the women for sure were surprised, maybe just a little angry in the moment," he said, adding that it was more "just frustration." He added that he would "feel the same way" if the roles were reversed on the first night of pursuing someone and seeing their ex.

But as for his time with the "Dancing with the Stars" winner and former Bachelorette, Weber said without revealing too much, "I can say that I feel like both of us are in a very good spot."

PHOTO: Hannah Brown and Peter Weber on the season premiere of the 'The Bachelor.' (John Fleenor/ABC) More

"All that what you guys are going to see is very real between us, those are real emotions and I'm excited for people to see what happens, but I'm not gonna spoil it," Weber said.

He added, "I had an amazing group of women, very understanding, and you guys will see what happens."

Weber also opened up about how his journey ends, even though curious fans will have to wait and see it play out over the next several weeks.

#TheBachelor's first group date, 1-on-1, and the return of @hannahbrown are all happening on TONIGHT’s premiere at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/45vLOAZ3ei — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) January 6, 2020

"I will say that I am happy. I'm very happy with where I'm at," he said soundly. "I did not expect it to go the way it did. I never could have expected it to go that way, but I can say I'm happy."

Weber, who recently posted about an accident that happened on set, said "It was a crazy freak accident" and the very next day was already off on a date.

"I was getting into a golf cart that wasn't even moving, unfortunately -- I banged my head and I kinda did like a Hulk smash with the glass into my forehead," he said. "But it wasn't gonna stop me," he added, comparing his new scar to Harrison Ford and Harry Potter.

Weber also answered a few fun lightning round style questions on "GMA" Instagram stories.

What 3 words describe this season? Turbulent, fullfilling, life-changing

What have you learned? I definitely learned that I don't have a type.

What is your favorite pilot pun? Is there an airport nearby, or is that my heart taking off?

Weber's season will kick off tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.