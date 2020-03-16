How Bachelorette Clare Crawley responded when her ex Juan Pablo commented on the ages of men in her season

The contestants on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" were recently announced, and one individual from Clare's past weighed in on the selection.

Crawley's ex, Juan Pablo Galavis, offered his unsolicited opinion on the roster of men, writing, "I just SAW the GUYS for @Clare_Crawley Bachelorette season and its gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS on their 20s... I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON Im gonna watch."

Crawley, who turns 39 Friday, has made history as the oldest lead in "Bachelorette" history, and just eight contestants are 30 years old or older in her season.

She did not take well to Galavis' controversial comment -- which many perceived to be age-shaming -- although he insisted he found the lineup "fascinating" and was not "jealous."

The Bachelorette shot back to her ex, "And yet here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness..."

However, the former Bachelor insisted his message was not meant to be rude. "Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare..." he wrote to her on social media.

The show's host Chris Harrison showed support for Crawley, praising her for standing up for herself in a tweet.

Quoting Crawley's response to Galavis, Harrison shared, "And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers."

Check out the names, ages and hometowns of 32 contestants who will compete for Crawley's heart on the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" here.

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on ABC.

