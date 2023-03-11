Bachem Holding AG Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

There's been a notable change in appetite for Bachem Holding AG (VTX:BANB) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 16% to CHF85.60. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CHF532m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 5.0% to hit CHF1.37 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Bachem Holding's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of CHF595.8m in 2023. This would be a decent 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 19% to CHF1.63. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF611.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF1.73 in 2023. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the minor downgrade to earnings per share expectations.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CHF88.20 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bachem Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CHF100.00 and the most bearish at CHF71.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Bachem Holding's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2023 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 17% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Bachem Holding is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF88.20, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

