Is Bachem Holding AG's (VTX:BANB) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Bachem Holding (VTX:BANB) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 30% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Bachem Holding's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bachem Holding is:

8.8% = CHF98m ÷ CHF1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Bachem Holding's Earnings Growth And 8.8% ROE

At first glance, Bachem Holding seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 8.8%. This certainly adds some context to Bachem Holding's exceptional 23% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Bachem Holding's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Bachem Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bachem Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Bachem Holding's significant three-year median payout ratio of 58% (where it is retaining only 42% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Additionally, Bachem Holding has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 38% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Bachem Holding's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Bachem Holding's performance. We are particularly impressed by the considerable earnings growth posted by the company, which was likely backed by its high ROE. While the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends, it has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's probably a good sign. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

