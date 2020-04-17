Bachem Holding AG's (VTX:BANB) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Bachem Holding's's (VTX:BANB) stock is up by a considerable 39% over the past three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Bachem Holding's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bachem Holding is:

12% = CHF54m ÷ CHF448m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CHF1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CHF0.12 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learnt that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Bachem Holding's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Bachem Holding seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This certainly adds some context to Bachem Holding's moderate 12% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Bachem Holding's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Bachem Holding's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Bachem Holding Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Bachem Holding has a three-year median payout ratio of 88% (which means it retains 12% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Bachem Holding is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 68% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 17% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.