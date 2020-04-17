Will Bachrach hired as Head of Product at Next Millennium Media

NEW YORK, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Millennium Media , a full-service provider of comprehensive digital solutions for web publishers and brand advertisers, today announced that Will Bachrach, of Axa S.A. a publicly-traded French multinational insurance firm, has been hired as Head of Product.

Founded in 2012, Next Millennium Media focuses on connecting premium brands with premium publishers through an advanced and cutting edge ad-serving technology. Through their handpicked publisher network, the firm delivers consistent and targeted exposure for advertisers and helps to bring publishers unique revenue opportunities and creative monetization solutions. Their proprietary technologies create quality, 100% viewable real estate for publishers and advertisers for both video and display inventory.

Will Bachrach spent the last 4 years as an Actuary and Data Scientist at Axa S.A. He Graduated Cum Laude at Baruch College in Mathematics 4.0. After spending several years in the insurance industry as an actuary, he began looking for an opportunity to apply his analytical and technical skills in a growing market.

"A rapidly expanding firm, Next Millennium Media uses cutting edge technology to award their clients the highest returns on their websites all while retaining that 'old-school', personal relationship with their clients." Said Bachrach. "As an organization, they aspire to be on top of their industry and continue to set the standard for programmatic ad serving. Joining Next Millennium Media gives me the ability to be a part of their growth and contribute to their goals and values. I am grateful for this unique opportunity, and I am extremely excited to begin and join the team."

As head of the product division, Bachrach will execute the product vision of the company, helping with build-outs and implementation for all publisher clients including front end client based products and company products internally to maximize revenues for publishers.

"We are excited for Will to use his deep actuary and data science experiences to oversee inventory revenue management through floor pricing optimization, further maximizing revenue for publishers." said Lazar Rubin, CEO of Next Millennium Media. "We are thrilled to see how far our organization has come in such a relatively short period of time and adding Will to the team helps us to continue with our large scale growth for our publishers and advertiser clients"

