Back to the '80s: Albuquerque Comic Con brings out stars, fans and artists

Jan. 21—Fans went back to the 1980s at Albuquerque Comic Con on Sunday, with a long line awaiting a chance to get an autograph or photo from Christopher Lloyd — who brought life to Doc Brown in the time-traveling "Back to the Future" trilogy.

A miniature Dr. Emmett Brown, 9-year-old Max Williams, was one of many eager fans. Marty McFly is his favorite character, and he watches the movies with his brother, his grandma and for movies nights.

"He got the DeLorean from Santa for Christmas," said Adeline Abeyta, Williams' mother.

Doc Brown wasn't alone — Williams' older brother Trey Williams, 20, dressed as McFly, the young man who traveled to the past and the future in the series of films.

"I always liked 'Back to the Future,' plus Christopher Lloyd's here too, so I kind of had to," Trey Williams said.

The opportunity to meet the beloved actor was one the family is unlikely to have again, Abeyta said, as the three-day event drew to a close on Sunday.

Downstairs was a real DeLorean owned by Albuquerque couple Marco and Celina Stoyanof, who bought the car in Kansas.

"It was a barn find," Celina Stoyanof said. "Someone bought this property; they looked inside the barn. There was not only one DeLorean, but there was two DeLoreans, and we were able to negotiate with the owner to sell us one."

When they purchased it two years ago, the car was trashed. But Marco, along with a team of friends and family members painted the vehicle and manufactured pieces to kit out their DeLorean like the time traveling vehicle from the films. There was a rush to get the work done since Christopher Lloyd himself would be at the convention.

"We're big fans of the '80s and everything, therefore that's why we own 'The A-Team' van too," Stoyanof said.

They also have a collection of costumes from the Predator to Batman, and a life-sized remote controlled R2-D2 — all of which they enjoy taking to charity events.

Stoyanof had to pause the interview so she could assist Darth Vader into the driver's seat for a photo op — a crossover spectacle that drew a small crowd who all wanted to snap a photo.

"Our whole thing is always to do charity work and community work," Stoyanof said. "We show the cars at like I said, Make A Wish events, veterans' events, senior citizen events, anything to promote smiles. Again, it's just to give back to the community and to keep the silver screen alive."

The DeLorean is not drivable yet — to the future or on Albuquerque streets. The engine still needs work, but give them another year, and the Stoyanofs plan to have their DeLorean on the road and back to the future.

Costumes galore, fans and more

In layers of aprons, splattered with fake blood and carrying a faux head, plastic dismembered arms and vertebrae, Julia Murillo took first place in the adult costume contest Saturday night for her Pig Butcher costume.

Sunday's costumes were tamer: plenty of characters from the "Spider-Man" universe, stormtroopers, Sailor Moon characters, at least two Captain Americas, and a very glamorous Jessica Rabbit sipping a Modelo near some stairs. On the stairs, people in costumes sat eating Frito pies or nachos.

Chris Kelly, in a very convincing Captain America costume complete with boots, shield and dark blond wig, was enjoying his sixth year at Albuquerque Comic Con, with his girlfriend Black Widow — Wendy Harrison — and cousin Spider-Gwen — Staci Tipton.

The convention is a great opportunity for people watching, said Harrison.

"I'm definitely a geek at heart," Kelly said. "I've always been into comics and all that, so it's fun to see that it's popular now. Because back when I was younger, it wasn't."

For years Kelly has been dressing up for charity groups, including the well known 501st Legion — a charity group that dresses in "Star Wars" stormtrooper costumes and participates in events like visiting children at hospitals.

"The ones that are really impactful are the hospital visits when we can see kids that are sick and not feeling great, give them something to smile about," Kelly said. "That is a great feeling when you walk away. So it's good to be able to give back, but also still geek out."

Kelly and Tipton took a photo with "Spider-Man" in 1983, when they were 6 and 5, at Uncle Cliff's (before Cliff's Amusement Park was renamed).

"That's where it began. ... When you think that you're actually meeting the character you've been watching or reading about, for the young kids they think it's the real thing," Kelly said. "And then as they get older, they just like it because it reminds them of being a kid again."

Along with a chance to dress in costume, the convention had a film festival and panels with well-known names like "Supernatural" star Jared Padalecki and "X-Men" star Famke Janssen.

Comics, swords and plushies were all on sale. But Rod Velarde's "Star Wars" artwork stood out.

Velarde is a Native American artist who used to create pottery. In 2017, his son suggested he try making "Star Wars" art. So, Velarde took his art and applied it to stormtrooper helmets and prints of BB-8, a droid from the films.

"The whole family's into 'Star Wars.' We're 'Star Wars' nuts," Velarde said. When the first 'Star Wars' movie came out, he took his family, including his infant daughter, 13 times to see it — despite the hour and a half drive that required. His Native pop art is on display until August at Fort Lewis College Center for Southwest studies as part of a 'Star Wars' art show.