Back-to-back child bicyclist crashes draw concern from Las Vegas biking community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department pleaded for increased driver awareness at Las Vegas valley intersections hours after an 11-year-old boy was hit and sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday. Then on Wednesday, another child was hit.

“I’m begging you to please, when you drive up to an intersection, for drivers to look left, look right, look left again. Please pay attention,” LVMPD Deputy Chief Chris Holmes said in the video posted on X.

The 11-year-old was reportedly riding an electric bike on Jan. 30 around 7:47 a.m. Police say a driver, not suspected to be under the influence, stopped at the intersection of Cactus and Cliff Lake before turning, hitting the boy, ejecting him from the bike, and running him over.

A teenager was similarly hit nearly 24 hours later at Desert Inn and Cimarron. Police say a driver suspected to be under the influence hit them while riding their bike across the intersection.

Both mark some of the first Vegas Valley bicycle versus car collisions of the new year following a year full of them. 2023 saw two alleged teenage carjackers film themselves intentionally hitting a retired police chief on his bike in August and a man with 19 traffic citations hitting a 32-year-old man in September.

Preliminary numbers from Zero Fatalities Nevada to 8 News Now indicate eight bicycle versus car fatal collisions and three e-bike versus car fatal collisions within the Vegas Valley in 2023.

In recent years, Clark County Public Works has increased bicycle lanes across the valley and installed signage alerting drivers of road laws. The Nevada DMV says bicyclists are entitled to the same legal rights and responsibilities as other drivers.

But bicyclists say that’s not always their perception as collisions continue to rack up. Shawn Tyrone, who’s been a Vegas rider for years, says he’s one of the lucky few to have been hit multiple times without significant injury.

“The first thing out of the driver’s mouth is either, ‘I didn’t see you,’ or, ‘I didn’t think you were going that fast,” Tyrone said inside Las Vegas Cyclery Wednesday morning where he is general manager. “They can’t encase us in armor. They can’t pull the cars off the road.”

He said the bicyclists can only do so much, whether that’s wearing reflective clothing or purchasing a helmet that sends Bluetooth notifications to family when hit. Ultimately, it’s not enough to end the crashes.

“Can we avoid them? Yeah, sure. We never take our bikes out of the garage or we don’t go and enjoy our sport,” Tyrone said. “It’s the tale as old as time. We’re out there sharing a road with, you know, 5,000-pound vehicles piloted by distracted people.”

Nevada law requires all motorists to leave at least three feet of space between them and a bicyclist. It also requires all bikes ridden at night to be implemented with a red tail reflector visible from 300 feet away and a white lamp in front visible from at least 500 feet away.

