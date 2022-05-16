Back-to-back robbery incidents prompt lockdowns in Warminster schools Friday

A robbery and attempted robbery reported within minutes of each other in Warminster prompted two schools to go into lockdown Friday, according to police.

Township police said the incidents, which were reported shortly after 11 a.m., caused Archbishop Wood High School and Nativity of Our Lord Grade School to go into lockdown until about 12:50 p.m. On Friday, police were still trying to locate the man involved in both incidents.

Police initially received a report of a robbery at the Minutemen Press, a copy shop in the 500 block of North York Road, for a report of a robbery in progress. The man, described a 5-foot-9, 40-year-old with a patch of hair on the left side of his balding head, demanded cash and threatened that he had a gun. He fled onto South York Road with an undetermined amount of cash.

The report for that robbery came in about 11:05 a.m.

Police said the man was wearing a hoodie and a mask during the robbery.

Five minutes later, while Warminster police were still investigating the copy shop robbery, police received a report of an attempted robbery at the Dunkin Donuts in the 500 block of West Street Road. Police believe the same man was involved in both incidents.

He fled the Dunkin Donuts without taking any money, according to a release from the department.

He was last seen running from the back of Dunkin Donuts into the Speedway section of the township.

While investigating the robberies, police contacted both schools about the robberies, and both went into lockdown while the investigation was evolving, according to the department. Chief James Donnelly III said this was done as a precaution.

No one was injured in the incidents.

Police are asking anyone who saw the man in the area of the Dunkin Donuts, or may have security footage from that area between 9 a.m. and noon, to contact the department at 215-672-1000.

