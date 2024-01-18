Back-to-back winter storms to drench Northern California. Here’s the timeline and forecast

Wet weather is knocking on Northern California’s door and it’s only a matter of time before it bursts through.

Umbrella? Check.

Rain boots? Check.

According to the National Weather Service, back-to-back winter storms will drench the region Friday into Wednesday. Meteorologist Sara Purdue said there won’t be a substantial break between the storms, so low levels of flooding and roadway ponding are a concern in areas with poor drainage.

“Quite a bit” of rainfall is expected, she added, compared to past storms this winter season.

Flood risks will be highest between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

First storm to hit Northern California

Purdue said the first storm, which will pass over the region between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, will drop moderate to heavy rainfall in the northern Sacramento Valley and foothills — from northern San Joaquin Valley to Shasta County.

The northern Sacramento Valley could see the highest rain totals, with 1.5 to 3 inches forecast to fall across portions of Shasta County.

The northern foothills could receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain, while 0.25 to 1.5 inches could fall over other portions of the valley.

Between 8 and 16 inches of snow is expected in elevations above roughly 6,000 to 6,500 feet.

Wet weather returns tomorrow and will last through early next week with a series of two storms. The second will be wetter than the first, with heaviest precip occurring Sunday evening into Monday morning. Use caution while driving through rain or snow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ECR8pwM4VM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2024

Storm No. 2 to hit Northern California

The second storm will be “quite a bit everywhere,” Purdue said through a chuckle.

According to the weather service, the second system will kick off Sunday afternoon through Wednesday, bringing major risks to the region.

The brunt of the storm will occur on Sunday afternoon with heavy amounts of rain and gusty winds expected in the Sacramento Valley and foothills. An additional 3 to 4 inches could fall in the northern portions of these areas.

Another 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is forecast for the remainder of the Sacramento Valley. Between 1.5 to 2 inches could call over the northern San Joaquin Valley.

Between Monday and Tuesday, the storm will transition into intermittent spurts of showers. Thunderstorms are possible on Monday, primarily in the southern Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley near the Delta.

“The atmosphere at that point, it’s going to be a little more unsettled,” Purdue said, adding it will be the perfect recipe for thunderstorm development.

Between 1 and 3 inches of snow is forecast for elevations above 7,000 feet.

In an a post on X, formally known as Twitter, the weather service warns motorists of difficult driving conditions and possible delays.

We have issued a Winter Storm Watch for areas above 6000 ft in the Sierra & S Cascades from late Fri to late Mon. Heavy snow is possible, with 8-16 in expected between 6000 & 7000 ft, & 1-3 ft above 7000 ft. Slick & snow-covered roads with reductions in visibility at times. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/n4gHmMfyqB — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2024

What’s the weather forecast for Sacramento?

Rain showers are forecast to start in the Sacramento area Friday afternoon and continue until Wednesday, according to the weather service’s five-day forecast.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50s to low 60s through the week, according to the forecast, while low temperatures will fluctuate between mid 40s to low 50s.

Both Friday and Saturday night temperature lows will hit 53 degrees.

On Sunday and Monday, the Sacramento area will see gloomy skies with temperature highs in the high 50s to low 60s.

