Back the blue? Right. Roy Blunt snubs mother of officer who died after protecting him

If shame still existed, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt would be swimming in it. He has no excuse for refusing to meet the grieving mother of a U.S. Capitol police officer who lost his life after defending Blunt and all of his colleagues during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Blunt, the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee, was one of 20 GOP senators who turned down a request from Gladys Sicknick, mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick, to meet with her. She was in Washington to advocate for creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of that deadly attack.

We do understand why he couldn’t look her in the eye.

He didn’t show up for her, and didn’t show up for the vote, either.

A spokesperson for Blunt told The Star that “Sen. Blunt has extended an invitation to meet with Officer Sicknick’s family to discuss the findings and recommendations included in the bipartisan report on the January 6th attack that will be issued jointly by the Senate Rules and Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committees next week.”

Gosh, that’s so kind of him. But now, after he couldn’t be bothered to show up to vote on whether to investigate what happened on that awful day, why would she want to meet with him?

His lack of availability when it would have mattered was just gutless.

Last Friday, the Senate batted down legislation that would have formed an independent commission. Blunt didn’t vote at all, and we’d love to know what was more important. His fellow Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the bill, of course.

Brian Sicknick died of a stroke hours after being attacked while defending you. And all because of the lie that the 2020 election had been stolen.

Sure, it would have been hard to tell Mrs. Sicknick why you not only see no reason to look into what happened on that day but why you couldn’t be bothered to stand up and be counted either way.

Unfortunately, this came as no surprise. When you can’t even crawl out from under the bed to meet with Mrs. Sicknick, it really is time to retire.