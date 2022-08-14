Back the blue … unless they come for you

Blue lives matter. I believe that. I’m a vocal supporter of law enforcement, but I’ve been watching a trend on the right that sickens me: The practice of supporting the police … unless they take actions you find … inconvenient.

It happened on Jan. 6 when people who’d previously chanted "Back The Blue" like a mantra threatened and attacked officers for the simple sin of not getting out of their way so they could run rampant. And don’t even try to spin this with whataboutism by pointing out the sins of the left with riots by groups like BLM or antifa. I’ve called out that wrongdoing constantly. The thing is, I’ve come to expect it from them … not from those claiming to be the "law and order" party.

This started with the FBI executing a search warrant for Donald Trump’s home and the right went nuts! They shifted 180 degrees to attack law enforcement as soon as the first Truth Social post went out. But who needs facts when you have outrage? They’ve accused the DOJ of being politically weaponized. (This from the crowd who were chanting “Lock her up” in 2016.) Just because you don’t like who law enforcement focussed on doesn’t mean they’ve been weaponized. In America, no one’s supposed to be above the law. (Read that sentence a few times for emphasis since I can’t yell it out in a written column.)

The most used claim has been, "If they can do it to a former president, imagine what they can do to you." And they’re right. If there’s evidence presented to a judge that justifies a search warrant, you’ll absolutely be served by federal agents, too. It’s called due process. It applies to all of us, regardless of past or current positions.

Florida state Rep. and U.S. House candidate Andrew Sabatini said, "It's time for us in the Florida Legislature to call an emergency legislative session & amend our laws regarding federal agencies. Sever all ties with DOJ immediately. Any FBI agent conducting law enforcement functions outside the purview of our state should be arrested upon sight." Here’s a public official pushing for warfare between state and and federal law enforcement … and he’s running for a federal office! If that doesn’t trigger warning bells, I don’t know what will.

Walking, talking punchline Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted, "DEFUND THE FBI!" Greene may be too dumb to know better, but she’s inadvertently been the most honest and transparent here. These people attacking the DOJ and FBI before getting the facts are proving that they don’t actually support law enforcement except when it’s convenient and politically advantageous and they believe that certain elites (especially their ringleader) are above the law and should be exempted from the legal process.

By the way, two bits of information to remember as this goes on: (1) While the right is demanding that the DOJ make the search warrant public, it potentially already is. Trump has a copy of it. He’s legally allowed to make it public, but at the time of this writing, he’s refused to do so. (2) Keep in mind that Trump signed a law in 2018 that stiffened the penalty for unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents from one year to five and turned it into a felony offense.

Look, I understand that law enforcement at any level have acted inappropriately and even illegally. I’m not naive. But when you assume and claim police corruption without evidence, don’t expect to ever be believed again when you try to paint yourself as pro-police. I know I won’t believe you.

More from Randy Lynch:

Randy Lynch writes/hosts The Midnight Ride blog (midnightride.co) and internet radio show on Radio New Mexico (myradionm.com). Contact him at midnightridenm@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Lynch: Back the blue … unless they come for you