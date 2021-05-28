Back from the brink: Iberian lynx population rises to over 1,000

  • FILE PHOTO: An Iberian lynx runs after being released in Villafranca de Cordoba
  • FILE PHOTO: An Iberian lynx, a feline in danger of extinction, runs after being released in Donana National Park, southern Spain
1 / 2

Back from the brink: Iberian lynx population rises to over 1,000

FILE PHOTO: An Iberian lynx runs after being released in Villafranca de Cordoba
·2 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Iberian lynx population in Portugal and Spain rose above 1,000 last year after 414 cubs were born under a joint breeding programme, in a major leap towards conserving the endangered species, Spain's Environment Ministry said on Friday.

The initiative was launched in 2002 when the number of Iberian lynx, a wild cat native to the Iberian Peninsula, plunged to just 94 in Spain and none in Portugal, due to farming, poaching and road accidents.

By the end of last year there were 1,111 Iberian lynx living in the wild in the region, including 239 breeding females, the ministry said in a statement. The number was a record high since monitoring of the species began, it said.

"With a 30% increase from 2019, this demographic curve allows us to be optimistic and to draw scenarios that distance the big Iberian feline from critical risk of extinction," the ministry said.

In 2015, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) downgraded the threat level for the Iberian lynx, a spotted nocturnal wild cat distinguished by its beard and ear tufts, to 'Endangered' from 'Critically Endangered', which the ministry said was thanks to the ongoing conservation efforts.

The World Wildlife Fund, a partner in the programme, said the data was encouraging.

"This is a great success for conservation in Spain and the world. Few species are able to escape from such a critical situation as the Iberian lynx has been in," said WWF Spain's chief Juan Carlos del Olmo.

In order to be classified as non-endangered, the Iberian lynx population would need to be above at least 3,000, including 750 breeding females, the WWF said.

Del Olmo said this could be achieved by 2040, but that much still needed to be done to eradicate threats to the Iberian lynx, such as road accidents and hunting, and to improve prosecution rates for killing lynx.

(Reporting by Michael Susin, editing by Andrei Khalip and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Turning Kenya's plastic waste problem into a building solution

    Many see the sprawling Dandora dump as an insurmountable problem, but Nzambi Matee sees millions of super strong, super cheap plastic bricks, just waiting to be baked.

  • Teenager rehabilitates birds in her fight against the climate crisis: 'We are the future'

    Scout Pronto Breslin believes in nature-based solutions for addressing climate change.

  • Asian American Actors Want More Opportunities for Asians in Anime Voice Acting

    Some Asian voice actors are lamenting how most anime voiceover jobs still go to white A-List artists who are already dominating voiceover work in feature film and television in the U.S. Hope for better: Voiceover actors at anime entertainment company Funimation expressed in a recent interview with IndieWire that they are hoping there is still room for more Asian talent in the predominately white dubbing industry. Emi Lo, Apphia Yu and Shawn Gann are pushing for more discussions about voiceover opportunities for Asian and Asian American actors.

  • New coral reef restoration technology aims to reverse climate change damage

    Marine scientist Deborah Brosnan remembers "feeling like a visitor at an amazing party" on her diving trips to a bay near the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy where she swam above coral reefs with nurse sharks, sea turtles and countless colorful fish. Recent research has shown that warmer atmospheric temperatures and sea level rise contribute to more frequent, destructive tropical storms. Brosnan's experience helped spark a mission to create reef restoration technology.

  • Biden's Gaza reconstruction plan faces major roadblocks

    The Biden administration wants to push ahead with humanitarian aid and rebuilding in Gaza. That's easier said than done.Why it matters: President Biden says he wants to coordinate those efforts with the Palestinian Authority, which has no influence in Gaza, and exclude Hamas, which controls the territory.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Israel's strict controls on the entry of goods and building materials into Gaza are a major barrier, as is the reluctance of the international community to invest in the reconstruction of an area that has been repeatedly bombed.What they're saying: In his meetings in Jerusalem and Ramallah this week, Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the relief and reconstruction process would be led by the UN with the participation of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Israel.The U.S. wants the Palestinian Authority to have a role in the channeling of aid into Gaza so that it gains influence and goodwill in Gaza, U.S. officials say.The U.S. also wants to establish a strong international monitoring mechanism, led by the UN, to ensure that the aid benefits the people of Gaza and not Hamas.Yes, but: Israeli officials told Blinken that while they are ready to help in getting immediate humanitarian assistance into Gaza — water, food, medical supplies — several conditions will have to be met before they'll allow the reconstruction effort to begin.One is a monitoring system that's much stronger than previous ones that allowed Hamas to repurpose building materials for its own purposes, Israeli officials tell me.They also want the Biden administration to press Egypt to monitor its border crossing with Gaza and prevent the entry of dual-use items that could bolster Hamas' military industry.Lastly, Israeli officials told Blinken that any meaningful reconstruction of Gaza is conditioned on progress toward the recovery of the bodies of two Israeli soldiers and the release of Israeli citizens held by Hamas in Gaza.The other side: Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, claimed in a statement today that Hamas would not interfere with international reconstruction efforts."We will make the task easier for everyone, and we will make sure that the process is transparent and fair, and let everyone be sure that no penny [of the money for reconstruction] will go to Hamas."The state of play: 86 education or health facilities were damaged during the fighting in Gaza, urgent repairs are required to restore water and sanitation infrastructure, and food and fuel are also needed, per the UN.What’s next: During his visit, Blinken announced more than $100 million in additional U.S. aid to the Palestinians.It won't go directly to the Palestinian Authority but through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees and various humanitarian and development projects in Gaza.Sources familiar with the issue said this was done to deal with “donor fatigue” and set an example to other donor countries that raised reservations about giving more money to Gaza.Blinken also announced the U.S. would reopen its consulate in Jerusalem as soon as possible to engage with Palestinian officials and civil society and support the humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Russia: Ex-officers convicted of planting drugs on reporter

    Five former Russian police officers were convicted Friday on charges of fabricating evidence in the 2019 drug arrest of a prominent investigative journalist. Ivan Golunov of the independent Meduza online news outlet was arrested in Moscow on drug-dealing charges that he rejected as a sham. The journalist argued the drugs found in his backpack and his apartment were planted by police in retaliation for his investigations of corruption in Moscow’s law enforcement agencies.

  • Memorial Day 2021: Samsung is having a huge savings event on TVs, appliances and more

    The Samsung Memorial Day 2021 sale includes price drops on the Galaxy Watch3, appliances, and some of our favorite TVs—learn more.

  • New dark matter map reveals cosmic mystery

    The most detailed map of dark matter in the Universe is puzzling physicists.

  • Norway concerned NATO chief taking on too much with reform plan -report

    Norway objects to some of NATO's proposed reforms including steps to help stem climate change, fearing the Western alliance could take on too many extra responsibilities, Prime Minister Erna Solberg was quoted as saying on Friday. At a June 14 summit, NATO members including Norway will discuss Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's plan to revitalise the alliance, known as NATO 2030, addressing Russia, terrorism, cyber attacks, technology, climate change and the rise of China.

  • Tiger Woods breaks his silence

    Three months after a car crash nearly took his life, the golf superstar is opening up about his recovery. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has more.

  • Three men charged with hate crimes after antisemitic incidents in Brooklyn

    The suspects are accused of chasing two Jewish teenagers with a baseball bat and yelling antisemitic statements to four men outside a Brooklyn synagogue.

  • More fans and sunny skies as French Open makes rapid return

    Seven months after the last French Open ended the tournament is back, boosted by the prospect of more spectators despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and forecasts of good weather. After a chilly 2020 tournament that was postponed to September-October because of the coronavirus pandemic and held with a maximum 1,000 fans a day, this year's claycourt Grand Slam will welcome more spectators. Up to 1,000 will be admitted into each of the three main Roland Garros showcourts while the smaller venues will be able to fill 35% of their capacity during the first 10 days.

  • U.S. inflation surges in April; consumer spending moderates

    U.S. consumer prices surged in April, with a measure of underlying inflation blowing past the Federal Reserve's 2% target and posting its largest annual gain since 1992, reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens. The strong inflation readings reported by the Commerce Department on Friday had been widely anticipated as the COVID-19 pandemic's grip eases, thanks to vaccinations, and will have no impact on monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly stated that higher inflation will be transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient.

  • Investors, court deliver 'stark warning for Big Oil' on climate

    Shareholders rebuked the top two U.S. oil companies on Wednesday for dragging their feet on fighting climate change, while a Dutch court ruled that Royal Dutch Shell needs to accelerate cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. "Today was a stark warning for Big Oil," said Bess Joffe, of the Church Commissioners for England, which manages the Church of England's investment fund, with executives "being held to account by investors and lawmakers."

  • Biden settles on ambassador picks for China, India and Japan

    Longtime diplomat Nicholas Burns is the president's pick for the China post, while former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is being tapped for Japan.

  • Britney Spears Shared a Rare Photo of Her Sons and Reflected on Being a Young Mom

    What a throwback!

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • Belarus airline scraps flights amid EU freeze-out

    MOSCOW/PARIS (Reuters) -Belarusian national carrier Belavia cancelled flights to eight countries on Thursday, as more EU states applied airspace restrictions in response to the forced landing of a passenger jet in Minsk. The tightening restrictions on Belarus came as its main ally Russia denied access to a second European carrier seeking to skirt Belarus en route to Moscow. Belavia announced the cancellations "due to flight bans from a number of countries", after neighbouring Poland joined a growing list of territories that have barred it from flying over them, making more routes unviable.

  • Marcus Smart shares candid thoughts about Kyrie Irving's comments

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacted to Kyrie Irving's comments by sharing his experience with racism at TD Garden and sending a message to Boston fans.

  • Girl experimented on by Nazis used Auschwitz tattoo to track down long-lost mother

    A remarkable story of suffering, loss and reunion has emerged after an encounter between Pope Francis and a former Nazi concentration camp detainee who was experimented on by the notorious Dr Josef Mengele as a child. The Pope kissed the number – 70072 – that remains tattooed on the arm of 80-year-old Lidia Masksymowicz when he met her during his weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. “That kiss gave me strength. It helped reconcile myself with the world. Pope Francis is important in my life. For me, this was a great day,” she told La Repubblica newspaper. The Pope listened closely as her story was recounted by a Polish priest who accompanied Mrs Masksymowicz. That tattoo helped her find her mother years after the end of the war, an odyssey that is told in a new documentary, 70072 - The Girl Who Couldn’t Hate, the True Story of Lidia Masksymowicz. She was only two years old in December 1943 when she was plucked from her life in what is now Belarus and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.