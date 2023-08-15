Back to Business: Aiken's PerformanceAbove helps golfers lower scores, increase distances

Aug. 15—Sponsored content

Being on the golf course might look and feel like time spent together with friends, but to some it can be much more than that. It is a purpose or a way of life.

Don Hayes of Aiken spent a lot of his time playing the game he loves until he started having knee problems, which impacted his game.

He began working with Hetal Acharekar, a physical therapist and the owner of PerformanceAbove, two or three months ago after having the first of two partial knee replacement surgeries. He said Acharekar helped him to get his knee flexibility back. She also helped him to prepare for his second knee surgery.

"She gave me sort of a head start on the second surgery," Hayes said. "I recovered a lot quicker because of that."

Acharekar also helped him increase the strength and flexibility in the hips and other parts of his body, he said.

"My game is more consistent since I began working with PerformanceAbove," Hayes said. His scoring averages are now lower, too.

"Some of my distances are also better," Hayes added.

At PerformanceAbove, Acharekar blends a sport she loves, golf, with her education to focus on the biomechanics of the sport to optimize swings and prevent the most common injuries. For golfers, those occur in the lower back, hip, knee, shoulder and neck.

"When you love the game of golf, you want to be able to play it forever," Acharekar said.

Hayes said Acharekar used an individualized approach, including strength training and stretching, to improve his golf game.

"It's not just cookie cutter," Hayes said. "She identified weaknesses I needed to work on and she helped me with that. Everybody would get an individual approach coming here."

"I get a little bit more turns," Hayes said. "I've got some stretches that she gave me to work on and that's all helped."

Acharekar also challenges Hayes with new goals that he must reach, he said.

Hayes added he would and has highly recommended Acharekar and PerformanceAbove.

"It is very important for people to understand that there is a lot of force added to your lower back while swinging a club," Acharekar said. "Strength, flexibility, speed and agility training is extremely important for longevity in the game."

PerformanceAbove is located at 116 B Pendleton St. S.W. Its hours are 9 a.m. to4 p.m. For more information about the business, visit performanceabove.com or call 803-716-8750.

