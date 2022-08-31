‘Go back to China’: Vancouver restaurant owner yelled at, spat on by woman who let her dog pee on his door

A long-time restaurant owner in North Vancouver, Canada, has come forward to share a racist experience involving a woman who had told him to “go back to China.”

The incident, which was caught on video, reportedly occurred at Nobu Sushi in the 3000 block of Edgemont Boulevard sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. last Friday.

It all began when Edward Hur, who has been running the business for almost 19 years, saw the woman let her dog pee on his front door.

Hur approached the woman to confront her, since he had already posted a “Don’t Pee Here” sign — and the racist tirade began.

Image via Global News

“She turned around to me, and said ‘I hate Asian people, Koreans, Japanese, Chinese, it doesn’t matter. I hate Korean people especially because Korean people eat dog,’” Hur recalled the woman as saying.

Hur said she then told him to “go back to your country, back to your China.” She also allegedly said, “This is my country. This is my land.”

The woman then spat on him twice, Hur said. When she noticed his wife filming, she allegedly stopped her tirade and flipped the situation, saying “Dogs are beautiful creatures.”

Tracy Lee Buziol, who witnessed the incident, called it “horrific.”

“(She was) using vulgar language and then I saw her spit on him,” Buziol told Global News.

Hur said the incident left him and his wife shaken. As it turned out, the same woman berated and spat on his wife last year.

Hur claimed that the woman had been letting her dog pee just outside his restaurant over the last three years. Despite his attempts to make her control her pet, she just “never listens,” Hur told the Vancouver Sun.

On the bright side, the business owner has since received massive support from the local community. People have been placing kind notes outside the restaurant’s windows, leaving gifts and offering words of encouragement.

“Some people give flowers, some people give card, some people give the hugs,” Hur told CTV News. “We are not alone.”

The North Vancouver Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“Hate crimes and hate motivated criminal activity have no place in our community and our officers are working diligently to identify this suspect,” spokesperson Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a statement.

Police described the woman as white, 5-foot-6 and with brown and red shoulder-length hair. She wore a turquoise rain jacket, dark blue pants and a light blue blouse at the time of the alleged offense.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 604-985-1311.

Featured Image via Edward Hur (left) and CTV News (right)