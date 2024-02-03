Back to class: Contract agreement reached in Newton teachers’ strike after 11 days without school

Students in Newton will be returning to class on Monday after the Newton Teachers Association and the Newton School Committee announced an agreement on a new contract that brings the lengthy teachers’ strike to an end after 11 days without school in the city.

In a press conference Friday night, the school committee said, “This evening, the Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association (NTA) bargaining teams reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract.”

The strike began on Jan. 19 after the NTA voted to strike in a push for new contract items including paid family leave for all educators, a humane parental leave policy, livable wages for aides and behavioral therapists, and a social worker in every school, among other things.

With daily fines of $50,000 adding up and the school committee asking the court to double those fines to $100,000, the NTA returned to the bargaining table for a marathon negotiation session with the city that went throughout the night and ultimately wrapped up around 6 a.m. on Friday.

The two sides finally reached an agreement on pay increases, but they continued to wrangle over a return-to-work agreement that included the NTA’s demand for increased social worker staffing in schools.

In an early morning news release, the NTA alleged the committee “attempted to weaken the agreements on social workers and alter other agreements affecting the working conditions of educators and the learning conditions of students.”

The NTA also blasted the school committee for trying to “extract more than $1 million from educators” as part of their return-to-work agreement.

Before again sitting down at the negotiation table for a 1 p.m. discussion, Newton Public Schools spokesperson announced that the “school committee and NTA bargaining teams are extremely close to settling a contract.”

As the strike lingered into February, the families of some Newton students filed motions to intervene and end the teachers’ strike. “Sad” and “bored” students, and “defeated” parents, even penned heartfelt letters to a Middlesex Superior Court judge, urging him to take action.

The agreement on a new contract comes less than 24 hours after the school committee voted to cancel February break to start making up for lost school days.

Due to the lost time, Gov. Maura Healey’s administration also asked the court to appoint a third party to facilitate a legally binding resolution between the NTA and the committee.

Under Massachusetts law, it’s illegal for public workers, including teachers, to go on strike.

As of Friday, the NTA owed the Commonwealth $625,000 for failing to end the illegal strike, which was the longest to occur in Massachusetts in recent decades.

Throughout the work stoppage, Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller expressed frustration with the NTA, making it clear that funding for the new contract would not come at the expense of public safety and other city departments.

Emotions flared on both sides during the strike, ultimately boiling over and bringing Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski to tears as he proclaimed Wednesday that the strike had “gone too far.”

