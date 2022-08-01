'We need to get back to community': New Montgomery development chief outlines his plan

Montgomery Development Chief Darryl Washington poses for a photo in his office in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Darryl Washington remembers his mom sending him off to deliver some food to a neighbor’s house down the street. That neighbor would always send him back home with something for his own family.

“That’s a community. That’s what we need to get back to,” said Washington, who is the new head of economic development under Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed.

That’s not easy to do when “community investment” has come to mean dollars pouring in from out of state to purchase family homes and turn them into rental properties, he said.

“(Those owners) are miles away," Washington said. "And I think that that has been one of the things that have deteriorated neighborhoods all over the United States.”

The Birmingham native has been on the job here for about 60 days and said he sees a need to focus equally on different areas of the city, whether that’s downtown or west Montgomery.

For example, he mentioned the potential of an underdeveloped area here that includes the historic St. Jude campus, the former Calhoun Foods, Carver High School and an interstate exit near Maxwell Air Force Base. The city is planning to bring in some investors in August who specialize in affordable housing and retail to showcase the neighborhood.

“All it takes sometimes is one person to make that investment in an area to get an area to change,” he said.

Washington has spent 25 years in development, most recently as director of district development for urban impact in Birmingham’s Historic Civil Rights District. In his five years with that organization, he helped secure $150 million for the district and left just as they were gearing up for a major surge in visitors.

He got to Montgomery in May, a time when restaurants in the city’s tourist district were struggling to keep the doors open amid a national staffing shortage, even as the city and county were working together on how to spend an $87 million pool of American Rescue Plan Act money. A $50 million whitewater center was taking shape, and so was a new plan for downtown.

An early artist rendering of what Montgomery Whitewater may look like when finished.

“Downtown revitalization is a focus because it really is the character of your city. Most of the people who come and visit, oftentimes they don't get beyond downtown,” Washington said.

“… (But) if you don’t have total community buy-in, a plan just becomes a plan.”

Washington said he decided to take the job here because of the city’s unique assets, like the military leaders at Maxwell Air Force Base and the potential uses of the nearby Alabama River, including an inland port facility announced earlier this year that city officials estimate could generate 2,600 direct jobs and $340 million in revenue.

Meanwhile, he said the city plans to work with the colleges here to grow a better-trained workforce and give them reasons to stay.

“We can go and recruit a company that's bringing in 100 jobs but if we don't have the talent to fill those 100 jobs, then how really is that helping the city of Montgomery?” Washington said.

“… The reality is, the tourists are the gravy," he said. "Because when there are no conventions in town, no concerts in town, it's the locals that flow true business.”

