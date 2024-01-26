‘We’re back on our feet’: Chairman David Couch shares his thoughts on the state of Kern County into the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Couch said when he delivers his State of the County address on Thursday, it will highlight the investments the county has made and is making for a stronger tomorrow.

According to Couch, one of those investments is public safety, as the county plans to hire more detention deputies and relieve patrol deputies working in the jails to get them back on the streets.

“That allows the sheriff to push out some of the people in the jails and get them back out on the streets, which is what people really want to see,” said Couch. “People want to see a sheriff or police officer out on the street in their neighborhood, and they want a quick response time.”

Another investment is addressing homelessness, but Couch said the state does not make it easy.

“Us handling the problem is oftentimes Sacramento giving us a solution that we don’t want, or giving us a law that we don’t want, and providing us no funding to implement that solution or law,” Couch explained. “If they would just leave us alone go to some commonsense proposals and laws, not only Kern County, but every county and every city in California would be far better off.”

Bakersfield snow day memories sealed in family’s freezer for 25 years

And yet another investment is how Kern County can stand strong during the state’s energy transition.

“Alternative energy, wind, solar is great,” said Couch. “But we need to recognize the importance and the continued need for our legacy oil and gas producers.”

So, what is the State of the County? Couch shares that Kern is heading in the right direction.

“We’re in much better shape than we were 10 years ago, far better,” said Couch, saying that the improvement is thanks to voters passing Measure K.

“We’re back on our feet, we’re in pretty good financial condition right now — I would say pretty good financial shape right now — and I’m thankful that our employees hung with us, and I know sometimes, they didn’t believe it was as bad as it was, but it was bad.”

Couch’s current term ends in 2025, and he is up for re-election. However, if he is not re-elected, this address will most likely be his last.

Couch said that when he delivers the State of the County speech, he will think of those in need.

“[I will think of] especially the communities that I represent that don’t make a lot of money, but need a lot of help or assistance, and they don’t want a handout — they just need a little direction, help, assistance to get on their feet,” said Couch. “Whether it’s homelessness or whether they’re just looking for a new job, I want to do a good job for them, and I want to promise them that we have not forgotten about them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.