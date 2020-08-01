'Back To The Future' With Biden’s female VP Pick

Joe Biden’s impending vice presidential pick has the feel of history being made before our eyes: a woman with a chance to be a heartbeat away from the presidency. But actually, it’s an old rerun.

There was a similar buzz back in 1984, when Geraldine Ferraro’s Democratic vice presidential nomination heralded a revolution in the presidential landscape that never happened. Since then, it’s been 36 years, two generations reaching adulthood. There have been two defeated female vice presidential candidates, but still no woman elected.

However groundbreaking his choice may be, until it’s ratified on Inauguration Day, Biden’s pledge to pick a woman for his vice presidential running mate seems more like the movie “Groundhog Day.” It keeps repeating itself.

Only two female vice presidential candidates

On these pages in 1984, I interviewed Rep. Ferraro, a contender for a then-shocking concept: a woman as the vice presidential nominee of a major party. The headline from her comments, was “A woman on ticket can’t be just symbolic.” Weeks later, Ferraro riveted the country with an acceptance speech so powerful that I included all of it in my book about her life and historic selection.

But that shining “daughter” of America moment soon faded. It now feels a lot closer to symbolism than a revolutionary change in U.S. politics. After the Walter Mondale-Ferraro ticket’s crushing loss, it took 24 years just for the same fate to reoccur. This time, the failed effort was on the Republican side, with Sarah Palin’s nomination as John McCain’s running mate in 2008.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 in New York City.

Hillary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote, but the Electoral College left her at home in New York, instead of the White House.

So far, despite some cracks, the glass ceiling for women has stayed intact, 231 years after the first presidential and vice presidential election.

Barring a stunning reversal, another woman is about to run on the national ticket. The tantalizing difference now is this could actually come to electoral fruition, if Biden’s sizable lead in the polls and the dismal mood of the country continues unabated.

With the prospect of a 78-year-old president on Inauguration Day, a woman ascending to Oval Office from the vice presidency may finally be possible — outside of Julia-Louis Dreyfus on the television show "Veep."

Several factors for a female VP to overcome

How likely and smooth the path a woman VP nominee’s to the highest offices depends on several factors, including a very big wild card:

► What happens in the spotlight? All the women considered leading contenders appear to have held significant positions in Congress, federal, state or local government. Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren even campaigned for president. But even those positions pale in comparison to the scrutiny of being on a national presidential ticket.

For Geraldine Ferraro, her husband’s financial dealings put her on the defensive, soon after her nomination. While that also reflected the double standards for women in 1984, don’t bet against the current Twittersphere being even rougher.

The potential for a nasty nickname from President Trump may be the least of it.

► Biden’s age bringing extra scrutiny. A traditional school of vice presidential selection was usually ticket-balancing with a safe prospect who adhered to the political version of the Hippocratic oath to do no harm.

Yet even Biden notes his age brings added weight to his choice of running mate. As a result, his pick can realistically expect to be examined a lot more rigorously for presidential ability than ever before.

► Previous decisions, from prosecutorial and police actions to votes cast long ago, may come back to haunt a vice presidential nominee. With the stakes higher than normal for a VP selection, this can not only influence potential Republican defectors and independent voters, but progressive Democrats still embittered from the primary process.