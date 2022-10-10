'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunite at Comic Con
"Back to the Future" stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at a New York comic convention.
The crowd went wild at the New York Comic Convention on October 8 when the stars of the Back to the Future movies, Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd, reunited with an onstage embrace.Video recorded by Federico Carestia shows Fox arriving and taking his seat on a couch before Lloyd walks out a few moments later.The two actors reminisced about their respective roles in the sci-fi trilogy as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, reports said.Fox, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease as a 29-year-old in 1991, has written and spoken extensively about his life with the condition, and founded a research institute. Credit: Federico Carestia via Storyful
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox had emotional reunion Saturday at New York Comic Con 37 years after first filming sci-fi hit film "Back to the Future."
Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd delighted Back to the Future fans as they reunited 37 years after the film’s release.On Sunday (9 October), the pair appeared together at New York Comic Con to speak on a panel about the franchise’s legacy.Source: Twitter
Genre demigods Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd peeled up to New York Comic Con in their time-traveling DeLorean for a look back at their career-defining roles in the Back to the Future film trilogy. The panel kicked off with the actors recalling how Fox was famously tapped to replace Eric Stoltz in the role of Marty McFly a little over a month after principal photography had officially begun. In particular, Lloyd remembered the announcement (made by director Robert Zemeckis, executive produ
Fans were delighted and emotional to see the 'Back To The Future' stars share a touching embrace.
“There was immediate chemistry, as they say,” Lloyd said of their first meeting during filming in 1985
