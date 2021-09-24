Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

EVENS SANON and DÁNICA COTO
·5 min read

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.”

The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas. As each number was called, another bedraggled immigrant stood up. 

“Everyone was happy,” recalled Jhon Celestin. “But I was not happy. I saw it was a lie.”

The prize was a one-way trip back to the place they had so desperately wanted to escape. And so it was that Celestin arrived in Haiti aboard the last flight Wednesday to the capital of Port-au-Prince, a city the 38-year-old left three years ago in search of a better-paying job to help support his family. 

He is among some 2,000 migrants that the U.S. expelled to Haiti this week via more than 17 flights, with more scheduled in upcoming days. Staying in Haiti is not an option for many of them. Like Celestin, they plan to flee their country again as soon as they can.

It had stopped drizzling as Celestin left the airport and stepped out into streets choked with dust and smoke, carrying a bag in one hand and his 2-year-old daughter in the other. 

Chloe, born in Chile, looked around quietly at her new surroundings as Celestin and his wife asked to borrow someone’s phone to call a taxi. It would be more expensive, but they didn’t want their toddler riding on a motorcycle — a common means of transport in city where vehicles must veer around smoldering garbage dumps, heavy traffic and the occasional burning barricade.

After a 35-minute ride, they arrived at a house whose basement they would share with a cousin who had been expelled from the U.S. the day before. The home is located a couple blocks away from where 15 people were killed in a shooting rampage in June, including a journalist and political activist. Among those charged was a police officer.

“This is not what I imagined, being here,” said Celestin’s wife, 26-year-old Delta de León, who was born in the Dominican Republic to a Dominican father and a Haitian mother. “But here I am, although I hope to leave soon because the one thing I’ve never wanted for my daughter is for her to grow up here.”

Haiti has more than 11 million people; about 60% make less than $2 a day. A cornerstone of its economy is money from Haitians living abroad — $3.8 billion a year, or 35% of the country’s GDP.

The Haiti to which the migrants are returning is more violent, more impoverished and more politically unstable than the one they left. It is struggling to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and from a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck southern Haiti in August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying or damaging tens of thousands of homes. Thousands of people live in squalid shelters after their homes were razed in recent months as a result of rampant gang violence.

Celestin and his wife don’t plan on staying long. 

On his first day back in Haiti, Celestin spent several hours sprawled on the queen-sized bed he shared with his wife and daughter. He chatted on the phone with his sister, who lives in Chile, and with friends elsewhere as he planned his family’s departure. He paused only to get a haircut and to figure out how to pick up a money transfer, since he had previously sent all his identification documents to his family in Miami in hopes he would be reunited with them with this month.

The new plan is to return to Chile, where he built homes as a construction worker after obtaining a visa. With the pandemic drying up jobs and freezing the economy, the family decided to try their luck at the U.S.-Mexico border, traveling by foot, bus and boat at night for about a month.

“What hurt me the most, what frustrated me the most, was the dead people I saw,” migrants who died along the way, said de León.

The toll of that trip, the conditions at the border and the recent deportation flight with a sick child — Chloe had developed an incessant cough while the family camped under a Texas bridge — meant de León didn’t sleep much her first night in Haiti.

“I cried because I don’t want to be here,” she said. 

De León intends to cross the border into the Dominican Republic with her daughter as soon as possible to reunite with her father, sister and brother while her husband flies ahead to Chile. 

But first, the family planned to go to the coastal city of Jacmel in southern Haiti to see more relatives, a risky trip because it entailed crossing gang-controlled territory. Buses often form convoys for safety, and sometimes pay gangs for safe passage. The violence in that neighborhood has reached such high levels that Doctors Without Borders recently closed its clinic there after 15 years.

Breakfast on that first morning in Haiti consisted of spaghetti and bits of avocado. Normally, Chloe has milk and fruit, but de León said she was waiting on a money transfer to buy some basic food items. She worried about her daughter’s health, and about her future.

“The future I want for her is a better life, a more comfortable one, the kind a poor person can give their children,” she said. “If that life has to be in the United States, so be it. If it has to be in Chile, let it be in Chile. But let it be a better life.”

On their second day in Haiti, the couple decided to take the risk and go to Jacmel. A minibus waited as Celestin and de León grabbed their bags and put on new shoes they had bought earlier that morning: black-and-white sneakers for him, white sandals for her.

“Na pale!” Celestin’s cousin called out to them in Creole — “We’ll talk!” And the couple boarded the minibus, placing their little girl between them as they embarked on the treacherous road to Jacmel.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. envoy to Haiti quits over migrant deportations

    The migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border sparked a dramatic, diplomatic rebuke on Thursday as the U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest to what he called the “inhumane” treatment of thousands of Haitian refugees. In a blistering letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, diplomat Daniel Foote said, quote, “I will not be associated with the United States' inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants." Haiti – the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere - has gone through profound instability in recent weeks, including a presidential assassination, gang violence and a major earthquake. Many Haitians at the border see refuge in the U.S. as a way to help those back home. “There is a crisis going on in our country. We shouldn't be deported because the people who is being deported are people who send food to their families, to their friends."Foote said the Caribbean nation’s “collapsed state" was unable to support the infusion of returning migrants. A U.S. State Department spokesman called his resignation “unfortunate” and said Foote has (quote) “mischaracterized circumstances.” His departure follows growing pressure on the Biden administration from the United Nations and his fellow Democrats over the treatment of Haitians in a sprawling impromptu migrant camp in Texas near the Mexican border. Democrats had hoped for an end to deterrent measures brought in by Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. On the Mexican side of the river early on Thursday, close to 20 police patrol cars lined the bank, overlooking the area where hundreds of Haitian migrants in recent days have crossed back and forth. Many said they were awoken at 6 a.m. by the cars driving through the camp and, fearful of being detained, chose to cross back to the U.S. side. As many as 14,000 people gathered in the camp in Del Rio, Texas last week. Less than half remain due to expulsions and detentions - while others have left for Mexico to avoid being sent home.

  • In Mexico, we've seen destitute Haitian families heading north for weeks. Why was US unprepared?

    That tens of thousands of people were en route to apply for asylum was no secret. The U.S. should have been prepared to receive them.

  • Passenger on flight that left Logan accused of trying to storm cockpit

    A passenger aboard a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico tried to storm the cockpit Wednesday night while screaming in Spanish and Arabic, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by ABC News.

  • Haitian Migrant Crisis Is Such a Mess That Biden’s Envoy Just Quit

    Reuters/Adrees LatifPresident Joe Biden’s special envoy to Haiti has abruptly quit with a furious statement tearing into the Biden administration’s decision to deport scores of Haitian migrants at the southern U.S. border.Career diplomat Daniel Foote was only announced as Biden’s envoy to Haiti at the end of July, but wrote in a damning statement that he can’t support the administration’s “inhumane” treatment of refugees. U.S. authorities have deported over 500 Haitians in the past week after re

  • Here's what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says about a potential interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down Fed Chair Jerome Powell's recent commentary at the FOMC meeting.

  • Government: Dylann Roof's death sentence should stand

    Attorneys for the federal government have opposed Dylann Roof's request for a new appellate hearing, arguing that the South Carolina man was properly convicted and sentenced for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black congregation. In court documents filed Thursday, federal prosecutors argued that a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals correctly ruled last month that the government had proven its case against Roof, despite his protestations on several points. “The Court’s rulings were correct, and there is no reason to revisit them,” federal prosecutors wrote.

  • U.S. court upholds hospital employee COVID-19 vaccine rule in test case

    A federal judge on Friday ruled that a Cincinnati, Ohio-area healthcare provider could require its employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing their job, in what appears to be the first ruling of its kind for a private employer in the United States. The employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms, said U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Covington, Kentucky. St. Elizabeth employees must get vaccinated by Oct. 1.

  • I am a Haitian American. Brutality at border nothing new. My success is part of deception.

    I came to America years ago as a child. Now I struggle to contain my tears as I watch the violence inflicted on Haitians. My success is deceptive.

  • The US deported dozens of children without Haitian passports to Haiti, report says

    The Biden administration is using a Trump-era measure to deport thousands of Haitian migrants gathered at the US border back to Haiti.

  • 'I can't live like this': Haitian migrants run out of options, flee camp in Mexico

    Haitian migrants say they are 'left with nothing' as they begin to flee a migrant camp in Acuña, Mexico, across the border from Del Rio, Texas.

  • Tribe wins major step toward resuming whaling off Washington

    An administrative law judge has recommended that a Native American tribe in Washington state once again be allowed to hunt gray whales — a major step in its decades-long effort to resume the ancient practice. “This is a testament to what we've been saying all these years: that we're doing everything we can to show we're moving forward responsibly,” Patrick DePoe, vice chairman of the Makah Tribe on the remote northwestern tip of the Olympic Peninsula, said Friday. A federal appeals court ruled in 2002 that the Makah needed a waiver under the Marine Mammal Protection Act; the tribe applied for one in 2005 but still hasn't received one.

  • Rumors on social media are derailing search for missing Summer Wells, officials say

    “The misinformation and speculation simply don’t help the case,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

  • Who’s the biggest threat to the US? Liberals and Black Lives Matter protesters

    Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion

  • Missing boyfriend of Gabby Petito charged with unauthorized use of a debit card

    The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, was charged Thursday with unauthorized use of a debit card, as searchers continued to look for him in Florida swampland.

  • The founder of a 1970s underground abortion network said Texas' abortion law is like something out of East Germany or the Soviet Union

    Jane Collective Founder Heather Booth slammed the Texas law because it incentivizes ordinary citizens to sue anyone "aiding and abetting" an abortion.

  • Sam strengthens to hurricane

    Sam strengthens to hurricane

  • Former ABC News executive says Chris Cuomo harassed her

    A television executive who accused Chris Cuomo of groping her at a party 16 years ago says the CNN anchor needs a public education about sexual harassment and if he did that, “he'd be a hero instead of a cad.” The executive, Shelley Ross, said Friday she's concerned that Cuomo's reaction to her story and his role advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, indicates that he's learned little about harassment and what it does to women.

  • Despite threats of repatriation to Haiti, migrant families survive in a camp beside Rio Grande

    As of Tuesday evening, when the Texas Department of Public Safety provided media access, there were roughly 8,600 people in the makeshift camp.

  • Harry Potter star Tom Felton collapses on 18th hole at Whistling Straits during Ryder Cup Celebrity Match

    Harry Potter actor Tom Felton was taken to hospital after collapsing on the 18th hole of Whistling Straits. Felton was participating in the Ryder Cup Celebrity Match when he was taken ill.

  • Angry scenes at Haiti airport as deported migrants arrive

    The US is flying migrants out of a Texas border town where 13,000 have gathered in makeshift camps.