Go back to work to help economy, John Lewis boss tells retirees - live updates

John Lewis chairman Dame Sharon White labour market jobs recession retirees - Paul Grover

People who retired during the pandemic should go back to work to help avert a recession, the boss of John Lewis has said.

Dame Sharon White urged the Government to encourage people – mostly in their 50s – to return to the workforce, warning that labour shortages meant more inflation was inevitable.

She told the BBC: “Regardless of what has happened coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work, looking for work – you’ve inevitably got more inflation and more wage inflation.”

The John Lewis chairman said she had “never seen anything quite like the economic environment” at the moment, adding it was vital that the UK avoided an extended period of low productivity and low rates of growth.

She said introducing flexible retirement plans and skills courses for older workers to retrain in different jobs could encourage people back into work.

08:31 AM

Bellway cuts house prices outlook as property boom ends

Housebuilder Bellway has posted a record first half for revenues, but slashed its outlook for property prices over the year ahead as the housing boom comes to an end.

The FTSE 250 company said housing revenues rose 13pc to more than £3.5bn in the year to the end of July, with housing completions up 10.5pc to hit another all-time high at 11,198.

Bellway said average selling prices rose 2.6pc to £314,400 over the year, but revealed it now expects this to fall in the year to next July, to just over £300,000.

Bosses said this was due to changes in the types of houses sold and location, but it comes amid wider signs the market is cooling as interest rates rise and households face a squeeze on incomes.

Story continues

08:24 AM

Abrdn assets drop after Lloyds pulls £24.4bn

Abrdn saw its assets drop in the first half of the year after Lloyds transferred a final batch of funds out of the manager.

The fund manager lost £24.4bn of cash from a mandate with Lloyds that it lost in the wake of its merger in 2017.

Total net outflows were £35.9bn in the period, which dragged down assets under assets and administration to £508bn from £542bn.

Abrdn reached a settlement with Lloyds in 2019 after one of the most high-profile disputes in the UK fund management industry’s history.

The bank wanted to pull a £104bn mandate from Standard Life when it merged with Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017, citing a conflict of interest with its own business.

Lloyds ultimately agreed to take the funds out in portions, agreeing to leave the last part until this year.

08:11 AM

Holiday Inn owner cashes in on travel bounceback

IHG Holiday Inn - Newscast/UIG

The owner of Holiday Inn has posted a surge in profits thanks to a rebound in demand for business and leisure travel.

Intercontinental Hotels Group reported pre-tax profits of $299m (£248m) in the first half of the year, up from £67m a year earlier. Profits more than doubled to $361m.

In the UK, revenue per available room edged closer to pre-pandemic levels, down just 2pc in the second quarter compared to 2019.

IHG pinned the positive performance on a rebound in tourism in London, although revenue per room was still down 10pc.

The hotel chain said its sites were grappling with surging costs and difficulties hiring staff, but insisted it could use its scale to offset this.

The group also announced it was resuming its interim dividend at a level that is 10pc higher than the last time it was paid out in 2019, while it also unveiled a $500m share buyback.

08:03 AM

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 is treading ground at the open after a sell-off in tech stocks dragged Wall Street lower overnight.

The blue-chip index was unchanged at 7,481 points.

07:55 AM

'Tough' trading at John Lewis

Dame Sharon also admitted it had been a "tough" period for John Lewis as consumer sentiment plummeted amid rising inflation.

She said the retail giant had doubled its financial assistance fund – which allows workers to apply for grants and loans if they're struggling to pay bills – from £400,000 to £800,000.

It also handed out a 3pc bonus this year to its 800,000 workers and increased wages by 2pc.

But that's well below the current inflation rate of 9.4pc and price rises are set to peak above 13pc later in the year.

Dame Sharon said the department store had to "try to balance how do we ensure our partners are able to cope with the cost of living whilst also thinking about the affordability of pay for the business".

She added: "I think the same dilemmas that the partnership faces are the same dilemmas that the whole of the economy faces."

07:45 AM

John Lewis boss: I've never seen the economy like this

John Lewis boss Dame Sharon White has sounded the alarm over the UK economy and warned that tackling labour shortages was key to averting an ever deeper crisis.

Here's more from her interview with the BBC:

I guess I would encourage... any government to really think much more about how to we encourage more people back into work. There's not a business in the UK that's not finding it very difficult to recruit at the moment because there are so many more jobs and so far fewer people looking for work. It's a big issue... I've never seen anything quite like the economic environment we have at the moment. I think the big worry that everybody has is inflation combined with low growth, low productivity. So I think the big focus for all of us is how do we avoid stagflation? How do we avoid the UK becoming Japan with very low, very persistently low rates of productivity and very low persistent rates of growth? To come out of that you have got to get businesses investing.

07:40 AM

John Lewis boss urges people back to work

Good morning.

People who retired during the pandemic should go back to work to help the ailing economy, the boss of John Lewis has said.

Dame Sharon White urged the Government to encourage people – mainly in their 50s – who've stopped working to rejoin the workforce amid fears a labour shortage will keep driving up inflation.

She told the BBC: “Regardless of what has happened coming out of Covid, if the labour market is that tight, if we continue to have far fewer people in work, looking for work – you’ve inevitably got more inflation and more wage inflation.”

The John Lewis chairman said she'd never seen “such a combination of some very difficult factors” impacting the economy during her career and said it was crucial Britain avoided a period of stagflation.

She said introducing flexible retirement plans and skills courses for older workers to retrain in different jobs could encourage people back into work.

5 things to start your day

1) How Britain’s next Prime Minister could prevent catastrophic energy bills The Bank of England expects rising costs to force the UK into a recession

2) Families slash holiday and shopping spending as inflation crisis batters economy Businesses attack 'power vacuum' in Government as cost of living crisis begins to take its toll

3) ‘Catastrophic’ ferry failure by Nicola Sturgeon leaves Scottish islanders rationing Confidence in the government ‘shattered’ after shops forced to ration essential items

4) Billionaire media dynasty snaps up news start-up Axios for $525m Cox family will spend $25m on expanding reach of digital news outfit that clashed with Donald Trump

5) IBM accuses start-up of stealing secret computer tech Company alleged that Winsopia posed as a genuine customer to copy the tech giant's software

What happened overnight

Asian shares were down this morning as financial markets fretted about persistent global cost pressures, with investors turning their focus this week to US inflation data and the prospects for further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Early in the Asian trading day, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2pc. The index is up 0.5pc so far this month. US stock futures rose 0.07pc.

Japan's Nikkei slid 0.81pc while Australian shares were flat.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.31pc in early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.12pc lower.

Coming up today