Back Home Again in Indiana: 11 Things to See or Do en Route to the Indy 500

By meteorological reckoning, the official first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere generally lands in the month of June. Here in the heartland, however, the season kicks off with Memorial Day weekend and the Indianapolis 500. The 103rd running of the Indy 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26, 2019 (Monday is the rain date). And while the action at the Brickyard offers more than enough incentive for most to make the trip, the Hoosier State also offers numerous automotive and offbeat roadside attractions worthy of a look. To help you plan your trip, we’ve gathered 11 of our favorites here for your consideration.