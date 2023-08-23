Back from injury, Zack Greinke tried out a different pitching role. Here’s how it went

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke did something he hadn’t done in a while against the Oakland Athletics. Greinke entered as a reliever in his first game back from the 15-day injured list.

Greinke, who missed his last two starts due to right-elbow soreness, pitched four innings against the A’s. He relieved starter Angel Zerpa in the fourth inning. Zerpa allowed five runs (four earned) in three innings of work.

The A’s grabbed an early lead and held on to win 5-4 Tuesday night. Catcher Shea Langeliers hit his second home run in consecutive nights. The A’s also got a two-run single from left fielder Aledmys Diaz.

Greinke restored order in the fourth inning. He allowed two hits and recorded five strikeouts in limited work. Greinke registered 11 whiffs and five called strikes.

The Royals recorded six hits. KC duo Kyle Isbel and Salvador Perez each collected two-run singles to fuel the offense.

Isbel finished 1 for 5 with two RBIs. Perez added two hits and scored a run. He now has 57 RBIs this season.

The Royals dropped to 40-88. They will look to avoid a sweep against the A’s on Wednesday afternoon.

Here are more notables from Wednesday’s game:

Royals generate pair of two-run rallies

The Royals took advantage of a few scoring chances Tuesday night. In the second inning, the Royals loaded the bases against “bulk reliever” Hogan Harris.

Perez hit a leadoff single. Later, outfielders MJ Melendez and Drew Waters got aboard. This set the stage for Isbel. He hit a two-out single that tied the game.

Isbel earned his 23rd and 24th RBIs.

In the fifth inning, Perez was in a similar spot. He drove in infielders Michael Massey and Maikel Garcia. Both singles kept the Royals in the game.

However, it wasn’t enough as KC dropped their fourth consecutive game.

Michael Massey, Bobby Witt Jr. team up for highlight play

The Royals pulled off a well-executed play on Tuesday.

In the seventh inning, A’s infielder Ryan Noda hit a ground ball that Massey snared. He flipped the baseball to teammate Bobby Witt Jr., who fired a strike to first base.

The baseball just beat Noda to the first-base bag. The play was the second out of the inning and helped Greinke pitch through the frame without giving up a run.

Witt has been involved in several defensive highlights this season, including a Matrix-esque tag against the Boston Red Sox.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the A’s. Cole Ragans will make his sixth Royals start on Wednesday.