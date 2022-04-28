Back to jail? Somerset DA Thomas accused of ramming case witness's vehicle with his truck

For the second time this week, new charges were filed against embattled Somerset District Attorney Jeff Thomas. Now the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General says he should be jailed until his trial in September.

These developments come just days after the suspended public official was taken to Cambria County Prison on counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment for hitting his wife while in a vehicle nearly a year ago.

According a motion filed on behalf of Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thomas chased a witness to his sexual assault case through Windber in the early morning hours of March 31. He struck the witness' vehicle with his truck, causing significant damage, then taunted the man. A portion of the incident was recorded by police officer dashcam/bodycam.

Thomas was charged with summary counts of harassment, reckless driving and a stop sign violation.

"The witness was terrified by the entire incident," Patrick J. Schulte and Tomm A. Mutschler, senior deputy attorney generals, wrote in their motion. "(Thomas) has no reason to have any type of contact with the witness and the only connection between the witness and the defendant is the witness' involvement in (his sexual assault case)."

Elected in 2019, Thomas has been away from his duties since September when state police filed sexual assault-based charges against him.

Police said Thomas had entered the residence of a female acquaintance and attacked her Sept. 18. His trial was recently rescheduled for September of this year.

Schulte and Mutschler said the victim in this truck-ramming incident is a close friend of Thomas' sex assault victim and a witness to the case — a fact that Thomas would have learned through a pretrial discovery report.

According to the attorney general's office, Thomas has violated his bond. Conditions included that he "must neither do, nor cause to be done, nor permit to be done on his/her behalf any act as prescribed by section 4952 of the Crimes Code (relating to intimidation of witness or victims, or by section 4953 of the Crimes Code (relating to retaliation against witness or victims), and ... 'refrain from criminal activity.'"

Windber police charged Thomas with summary counts of harassment, reckless driving and a stop sign violation.

Additionally, Schulte and Mutschler said the suspended district attorney has had other recent encounters with law enforcement. Both were characterized as domestic incidents.

On March 8, they wrote, Windber officers saw one vehicle follow another at a high rate of speed into the police department parking lot. Thomas exited the pursuing vehicle and was seen waving his arms at his wife, the other driver. Police said Thomas went back to his vehicle and drove off when they tried to talk to him.

His wife, according to the attorney general's office, told police: "(My husband) was just mad at me but everything is fine." She said it had simply been convenient for her to stop there when police asked why she had driven to the department's parking lot.

Approximately a month later, they said, a witness told investigators that she heard Thomas' wife scream "Jeff! Stop hitting me" while on a FaceTime call with one of his children. She also reported hearing a "series of thumps."

A decision on whether to revoke bond will likely fall to Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy Creany, who is set or preside over the sex assault trial.

"The defendant has violated the conditions of his bond such that no condition or combination of conditions other than imprisonment will reasonably assure the safety of any person and/or the community," Schulte and Mutschler said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Bruce Siwy is the managing editor of the Daily American. He can be reached at bruces@dailyamerican.com or on Twitter at @BruceJSiwy.

