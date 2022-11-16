'Back to the moon and beyond:' NASA's Artemis I launches after scrubbed, delayed attempts

Reuters

Airbnb Inc said on Wednesday it had recorded a "disproportionate" 31% rise in single-room listings on its platform in the third quarter, as more people sought extra income in the face of a cost-of-living crisis. "We have seen a lot of people being more interested than even before in hosting to defray their cost of living," Airbnb Chief Executive Brian Chesky said, as high inflation due to the Ukraine war puts fragile household budgets under pressure. About 46% of hosts on Airbnb said they used the extra money from renting out properties to pay for food and other items, while one in 10 said it helped them avoid eviction or foreclosure, the company said, citing a survey.