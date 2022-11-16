'Back to the moon and beyond:' NASA's Artemis I launches after scrubbed, delayed attempts
After several scrubbed and delayed attempts, NASA launched Artemis I, bringing the US closer to a moon landing for the first time in 50 years.
A towering rocket emblazoned with NASA logos blasted off from Florida early Wednesday, finally kicking off a month-long Artemis I mission to the moon.
Old and new space businesses have battled each other in recent years. NASA got a win for the former when it launched the SLS rocket on the Artemis I mission.
Nasa launches the most powerful rocket in its history as it kick-starts efforts to get humans back to the Moon.
LIFTOFF of NASA's Artemis I mission from Kennedy Space Center on a 26-day mission to the moon and back! The historic launch is the first for Artemis.
NASA is about to make another attempt to launch its Artemis One rocket on Wednesday after numerous delays. It's part of a new phase of lunar exploration.
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago.
Thrilling thousands of viewers, including spaceport workers, area residents, and tourists, the SLS briefly turned night into day as it rapidly accelerated along a slightly northeasterly trajectory.
Nearly three months after the first launch attempt, NASA is ready to send Artemis 1 on its way to the Moon.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch talks about the upcoming Artemis launch attempt.
Nasa’s Artemis mission to the Moon finally got off the ground this morning after a hair-raising few hours which saw another fuel leak and a problem with a kill switch to destroy the rocket in the event it was going off course.
