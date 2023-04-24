Take Back the Night event planned for Thursday at Flood City Cafe

Apr. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — This event is taking a stand against sexual violence.

Victim Services Inc. will hold its 10th annual Take Back the Night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Flood City Cafe, 137 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.

Take Back the Night, an international movement started in the 1960s, is meant to increase awareness of sexual violence, educate communities on how to prevent it and build prevention efforts throughout the year. Events have been held in more than 36 countries and 800 communities.

Stephanie Rex, counseling and advocacy supervisor at Victim Services Inc., said that over the years, the event has grown to support more survivors coming forward to speak about their abuse and healing.

"Take Back the Night began as a protest and was intended to stop violence against women, men and children," she said. "This night allows survivors of abuse a chance to speak and a chance for a community to gain a better understanding of violence in our area. It also gives an opportunity for unspoken survivors to listen to stories and recognize that they are not alone."

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with music from Rachel Allen, followed by speakers sharing survivor stories.

Attendees will be able to browse art donated by local artists and Victim Services Inc. clients. The art pieces are available for silent auction bidding and can be accessed on Victim Services Inc.'s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VictimServicesInc.

On display will be a Post-it Note exhibit with handwritten notes from teens across Cambria and Somerset counties.

"This installation works to bring awareness to just some of the violence that teens are facing every day in our local schools, and offers ideas from these students on what to do about the violence they face," said Shayna Blackford, community engagement specialist at Victim Services Inc.

Attendees also will be able to view a "What I Wore?" exhibit that showcases statements from survivors and representations of the everyday clothing they were wearing at the time of their assault. The display works to address victim-blaming while vividly showing that the only person responsible for a sexual assault is the perpetrator who chooses to assault someone.

Story continues

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Flood City Cafe.

The event is free, but donations will be accepted to support victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and violent crimes.

For more information, call 814-288-4961 or visit www.victimservicesinc.org.