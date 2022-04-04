Take Back the Night March set for April 7 in Gloucester

Apr. 4—In a show of solidarity for sexual abuse survivors, the annual Take Back the Night March hits Gloucester's streets again Thursday.

The Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse invites the community, survivors and supporters, to participate in both the march and a gathering afterward on April 7. April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

The march begins at 6 p.m. at Younity Drop-in Center at 6 Elm St., after which will be an evening of music, spoken word and art to honor the experiences and resilience of sexual abuse survivors. This second part is expected to begin around 7 p.m. when the march returns to its starting point.

The program will feature performances from local artists and activists inspired by survivor stories, and will include live art creation from young adults. Survivors may contribute to the program by anonymously sharing pieces of their stories via an online form.

Take Back The Night is the earliest worldwide effort to combat sexual violence and violence. It dates to the 1970s when the issue of violence against women came to the public's attention after several incidents made headlines.

Advocates know that most sexual assaults go unreported.

"When you look at whatever numbers are out there, the actual number is significantly higher because this is the least reported crime, and statistics are based on reports. and the majority of people who do experience sexual violence, the first instance is usually during adolescence. The younger someone is, the more likely they will be a victim and the least likely that they will report it," said Shaina Doberman, youth and young adult peer coordinator at Younity, a drop-in center offering free recreational, vocational, and therapeutic support to youth ages 16 to 25.

Both Doberman and Amber Gaumnitz, community advocate at HAWC (Healing Abuse, Working for Change), are the co-chairs for this event.

Survivors of all gender identities and sexual orientations, as well as those who support them, are encouraged to gather for the march.

The Gloucester coalition's first Take Back the Night took place in 2014, and it continues to work to ensure the event is both welcoming and inclusive for all survivors.

"Events like this send a message to survivors of all identities that they are not alone, and that their community supports them," said Doberman.

To learn more about the Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse and how to help, contact Amber Gaumnitz at amberg@hawcdv.org, or Shaina Doberman at sdoberman@jri.org.

"Domestic violence and sexual assault impacts all of us," said Gaumnitz. "It will take all of us working together to break cycles of violence and prevent harm. We encourage community members to get involved and join the CPDA."

The Gloucester Coalition for Prevention of Domestic Abuse was founded in response to a 1998 Community Health Needs Assessment, which identified domestic violence as a major public health concern in Gloucester.

To access sexual assault survivor services, contact the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center's hotline at 877-509-9922.

Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.