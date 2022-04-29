Take Back the Night shines light on abuse survivors

Apr. 29—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Natalie Kauffman said the abuse started at the home of close relatives in Johnstown's West End when she was a child.

It took her about 30 years to press charges against her abuser, an extended family member. The case is open, she said.

"When I was younger, I didn't have the words to speak of it," she said.

Not far from that West End house where the abuse had occurred, Kauffman stood on a stage Thursday at Bottle Works in Johnstown to tell her story of trauma and healing.

Kauffman, 39, was one of several abuse survivors who shared their experiences with about 50 people during a Take Back the Night event hosted by Victim Services Inc. They shared memories of rape, domestic abuse and childhood sexual assault.

Some who attended, including Jessica Murphy, wanted to find ways to volunteer with Victim Services Inc., 638 Ferndale Ave. Murphy said she was inspired by the resilience of the survivors.

Counseling and advocacy supervisor Stephanie Rex said people who are interested in helping victims through, for example, taking calls from the organization's 24-hour crisis hotline, can find further information on Victim Services Inc.'s website.

Rex has been working for Victim Services for 12 years, and the organization has been hosting Take Back the Night events for the past nine, she said.

"This is an opportunity to allow survivors to tell their stories and how they've healed," she said.

In the past year, Victim Services Inc. has served 530 sexual assault survivors in Cambria County and 366 survivors in Somerset County, as well as more than 450 domestic violence survivors in Cambria and 137 in Somerset, Rex said.