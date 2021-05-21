Back off from Princess Diana interview to give Martin Bashir a ‘clear run’, BBC royal editor told

Nicholas Witchell - Justin Sutcliffe

Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal editor, has revealed that he was told to “back off” from speaking to Diana, Princess of Wales in order to give Martin Bashir “a clear run”.

It was Witchell, who was working for Panorama in 1995, who first mooted the idea of a televised interview and had arranged to meet the Princess to discuss the proposal before events took a different turn.

He was forced to cancel two consecutive lunch meetings at Kensington Palace after being sent away on assignment and before it could be rescheduled, he was promoted to the role of diplomatic correspondent.

Steve Hewlett, the editor of Panorama, took Witchell off the project and replaced him with Bashir.

Witchell, who became the royal correspondent three years later in 1998, said he was told the matter had to be kept “secret from the Kensington Palace authorities”.

The Princess of Wales and Bashir during the BBC Panorama interview in 1995 - PA

He told BBC Breakfast on Friday: “I was due twice to go and meet Princess Diana to discuss the Panorama interview.

“But I was then instructed on Sept 2 1995 by the then-editor of Panorama, Stephen Hewlett, to back off so that a man called Martin Bashir could be given a clear run to secure the interview.

“And it was explained to me that Martin Bashir was working on a confidential basis and that it was necessary to keep this matter secret from the Kensington Palace authorities.

“And I have to say that I have always wondered in the years since then how it was that Martin Bashir succeeded in getting alongside the Princess.

“Well, now we know.”

Witchell is said to have been furious when it emerged, shortly after the landmark interview was broadcast in November 1995, that Bashir had forged bank statements in a bid to gain access to the Princess of Wales and win her trust.

Witchell said his planned interview with the Princess would have been “forward thinking” and focused on her charity work.

The journalist, who gave evidence to the inquiry, said of Lord Dyson’s report: “I think there are implications for the BBC, and that's not a subject for me to speculate about.

“This will take some days now for it to settle down and for people to look at the damage that has been done, but there is very considerable damage to the BBC's reputation and that is a matter of very considerable regret for all of us who work for the BBC, for all of us who've worked for BBC News over the decades, to think that this one 'rogue reporter', as he's been described.

“The funny thing is he used to sit just behind me in the New Broadcasting House in London, but he and I have never discussed what happened 25 years ago, and, again, now we may understand why there is a reluctance on his part to do so.”