Back off from Princess Diana interview to give Martin Bashir a ‘clear run’, BBC royal editor told

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Victoria Ward
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicholas Witchell - Justin Sutcliffe&#xa0;
Nicholas Witchell - Justin Sutcliffe

Nicholas Witchell, the BBC’s royal editor, has revealed that he was told to “back off” from speaking to Diana, Princess of Wales in order to give Martin Bashir “a clear run”.

It was Witchell, who was working for Panorama in 1995, who first mooted the idea of a televised interview and had arranged to meet the Princess to discuss the proposal before events took a different turn.

He was forced to cancel two consecutive lunch meetings at Kensington Palace after being sent away on assignment and before it could be rescheduled, he was promoted to the role of diplomatic correspondent.

Steve Hewlett, the editor of Panorama, took Witchell off the project and replaced him with Bashir.

Witchell, who became the royal correspondent three years later in 1998, said he was told the matter had to be kept “secret from the Kensington Palace authorities”.

The Princess of Wales and Bashir during the BBC Panorama interview in 1995 - PA
The Princess of Wales and Bashir during the BBC Panorama interview in 1995 - PA

He told BBC Breakfast on Friday: “I was due twice to go and meet Princess Diana to discuss the Panorama interview.

“But I was then instructed on Sept 2 1995 by the then-editor of Panorama, Stephen Hewlett, to back off so that a man called Martin Bashir could be given a clear run to secure the interview.

“And it was explained to me that Martin Bashir was working on a confidential basis and that it was necessary to keep this matter secret from the Kensington Palace authorities.

“And I have to say that I have always wondered in the years since then how it was that Martin Bashir succeeded in getting alongside the Princess.

“Well, now we know.”

Witchell is said to have been furious when it emerged, shortly after the landmark interview was broadcast in November 1995, that Bashir had forged bank statements in a bid to gain access to the Princess of Wales and win her trust.

Witchell said his planned interview with the Princess would have been “forward thinking” and focused on her charity work.

The journalist, who gave evidence to the inquiry, said of Lord Dyson’s report: “I think there are implications for the BBC, and that's not a subject for me to speculate about.

“This will take some days now for it to settle down and for people to look at the damage that has been done, but there is very considerable damage to the BBC's reputation and that is a matter of very considerable regret for all of us who work for the BBC, for all of us who've worked for BBC News over the decades, to think that this one 'rogue reporter', as he's been described.

“The funny thing is he used to sit just behind me in the New Broadcasting House in London, but he and I have never discussed what happened 25 years ago, and, again, now we may understand why there is a reluctance on his part to do so.”

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William says he 'found solace' in Scotland

    In a speech to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on Saturday (May 22), William recalled the moment he learned of his mother's death in 1997 at the royal holiday home in Balmoral.But he added Scotland was also the place where he met his future wife 20 years, a moment he recalled with "great joy".The Duke of Cambridge was giving the opening address of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh.The speech comes a day after damning revelations of how a bombshell 1995 interview with William's late mother Princess Diana was secured by the BBC.

  • Biden Fight Against Climate Financial Risk Can’t Be One-Joe Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden’s goal of using regulation to limit the threat of climate change to the financial system can’t be accomplished with just the stroke of the presidential pen.Thursday’s executive order setting the plan in motion is a big step, but only the first in a long process that the administration and regulators are feeling their way into. The White House lacks the power to get what it wants simply through executive fiat, and must overcome resistance from fossil-fuel industries and those in Congress who are warning against regulatory overreach.The move represents an early element of the new administration’s efforts to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 50% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels, and make the U.S. a global leader on climate. Under Biden, the U.S. has rejoined the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the accord.Biden’s order directs National Economic Council Director Brian Deese and National Climate Adviser Gina McCarthy to develop a strategy for assessing risks to the federal government’s own financial assets and liabilities. It also instructs the Department of Labor to report on the risks to pensions.Read more: Biden Ordering Climate Risk Strategy for Financial AssetsThe language is less forceful on the task of building out a regime of climate-related risk disclosures for financial and non-financial companies. In the order, Biden asks Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to engage with regulatory agencies “to consider” a number of actions, including assessing the risk of climate change to U.S. financial stability.Hitting LimitThe word choice reflects the White House’s lack of direct authority over independent regulatory agencies, according to David Arkush, climate program director at Public Citizen.“This order goes up to the limit of what they can do,” Arkush said.Even with the White House encouraging the Financial Stability Oversight Council at arm’s reach, it can be a powerful tool, McCarthy said on a phone briefing with reporters. “The FSOC is independent,” McCarthy said, but “that does not mean we don’t intend to continue to pursue these issues.”Read more: Yellen Gets a Shot to Put Treasury Clout Into Climate FightThe Financial Stability Oversight Council, which Yellen heads, brings together the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other agencies. The panel can encourage individual agencies and regulators to better address specific risks, such as climate change, and it’s a forum for coordinating that action.Still, individual regulations -- such as potential new requirements for climate risk disclosure that could be mandated by the SEC -- remain the purview of individual agencies represented on the council.Yet even in what it only encourages, the order also lacks specificity regarding the type of disclosure regime it wants to create. That, according to Giulia Christianson, director of sustainable private-sector finance at the World Resources Institute, reveals how early-stage the entire project is now.“There are a lot of plans for plans here,” said Christianson, who nonetheless welcomed the order as a first step. “The truth of the matter is that nobody has quite figured out how to meaningfully, fully assess the risks associated with climate change.”Progress ReportWith the action, the administration has raised expectations for significant steps in the near future, and Yellen pledged during the media call to deliver a report on progress made by the FSOC on coordinating regulators’ approach to addressing climate-related financial risks.“In many ways this sets the stage for robust action by the financial regulators to not only analyze and identify risks, but ultimately mitigate them by developing regulations,” said Gregg Gelzinis, associate director for economic policy at the Center for American Progress.Yet it was also clear even before the executive order the administration will face opposition on the regulatory front. Some lawmakers have asserted that financial regulatory agencies lack the legal authority to police the corporate and financial sectors based on climate risks.Senator Patrick Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, has been among the most outspoken critics on this point.“Today’s executive order demonstrates that the Biden administration is preparing to misuse financial regulation to further environmental policy objectives,” he said in a statement late Thursday. “Not only would such regulation exceed the scope of financial regulators’ respective missions and authorities, but it would also distort capital allocation, raise energy costs for consumers and slow economic growth.”Deese, however, said in the phone briefing that “we’re confident that the actions that are outlined, mandated and encouraged by this executive order are all those that we can effectively execute with existing authorities.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ex-director of Twelve Cupcakes Daniel Ong fined $65,000

    Former radio DJ Daniel Ong Ming Yu was fined $65,000 on Friday (21 May) for neglecting to ensure that the confectionary chain he co-founded paid seven foreign employees their full salaries for more than three years.

  • Changi Airport worker helping South Asia family likely led to COVID cluster: CAG

    The initial transmission of COVID-19 in the Changi Airport cluster may have occurred through an airport worker who was helping a family from South Asia, who arrived in Singapore on 29 April and were subsequently found to be infected.

  • Food, shelter, beatings: Border city divided over migrants

    Residents of Spain's multi-ethnic city of Ceuta are used to being in the news every time the fragile alliance between Spain and Morocco shakes up. The city is culturally closely intertwined with Morocco, with Muslims making over 40% of its population, but also separated from it by high perimeter fences that set apart the two extremes of poverty and prosperity.

  • BBC under pressure over Diana interview after princes launch scathing attack

    LONDON (Reuters) -The British government vowed on Friday to examine how the BBC was run, after a damning inquiry into how the broadcaster got its bombshell 1995 interview with Princess Diana and unprecedented criticism from her son Prince William. An independent investigation concluded on Thursday that journalist Martin Bashir lied and deceived to persuade Diana to agree to the interview in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to heir to the throne Prince Charles. It also lambasted the BBC for its "woefully ineffective" investigation into Bashir's actions the following year and for covering up his wrongdoing.

  • Ian Somerhalder Reveals He Was Victim of "Nightmare" Fraud While Filming Vampire Diaries

    Ian Somerhalder shared that he was down more than $10 million on an "awful" business deal that started during The Vampire Diaries. He thanked wife Nikki Reed for "getting me out of that mess."

  • Princess Diana & JFK Junior Had a Secret Meeting in Plain Sight NYC

    In the summer of 1995, John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana secretly met in the royal’s suite at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Since then there’s been much speculation as to what exactly the two spoke about, or why they met in the first place. At the time, both Princess Diana and […]

  • Menopause Doesn’t Look How You Think It Looks

    Scary Mommy spoke with Dr. Alicia Jackson, PhD and CEO of Evernow to break down the narrative around menopause and understand what women need to know.

  • To Save on Surrogacy Costs, More Parents Are Aiming for "Twiblings"

    A controversial new "twibling" trend helps parents save money on surrogacy, as science paves the way for double surrogacies over riskier (and costlier) multiple pregnancies.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Colombia president appeals to football body over Copa America axing

    Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday appealed to South America's football federation over its decision to bar the country from hosting the Copa America tournament after social unrest swept the nation.

  • Why It Was Smart for ‘F9’ to Skip Memorial Day Weekend in the U.S.

    "F9" could open to $150 million in China this weekend. Here's why Universal decided that it's worth waiting until June 25 for North America.

  • Ousted GOP Chairwoman Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's statement comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust 'evil lunacy'

    In an interview on Thursday, Greene also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "mentally ill' for enforcing a mask mandate.

  • US CDC investigates reports of heart inflammation in young Covid vaccine recipients

    Some teenagers and young adults who received Covid vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices in a statement dated May 17 said it had looked into reports that a few young vaccine recipients - predominantly male, adolescents and young adults - developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The condition often goes away without complications and can be caused by a variety of viruses, the CDC group said. CDC monitoring systems had not found more cases than would be expected in the population, but members of the committee on vaccinations felt that healthcare providers should be made aware of the reports of the "potential adverse event", the committee said. It did not say how many people had been affected and recommended further investigation. Dr Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Centre for Health Security, said vaccines are known to cause myocarditis and it would be important to monitor to see if it is causally related to the vaccine. It is important to look at the risk-benefit ratio, he said: "Vaccines are going to unequivocally be much more beneficial outweighing this very low, if conclusively established, risk." The CDC said the cases typically occurred within four days after receiving the mRNA vaccines. It did not specify which vaccines. The United States has given emergency authorisation to two mRNA vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech. Israel's Health Ministry in April said it was examining a small number of cases of heart inflammation in people who had received Pfizer's vaccine, although it had not yet drawn any conclusions. Most of the cases in Israel were reported among people up to age 30. Pfizer at the time said it had not observed a higher rate of the condition than would normally be the case in the general population and that a causal link to the vaccine had not been established. Pfizer and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday. The CDC in late April, after news of the Israeli investigation, said it did not see a link between the two. Earlier this month US regulators expanded authorisation of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine to children aged 12 to 15.

  • Simone Biles nailed a vault so dangerous that no woman had ever tried it in competition before her

    Simone Biles became the first woman to attempt - or complete - a Yurchenko double pike during competition at the US Classic Saturday night.

  • Dua Lipa blasts group that condemned her for Mideast stance

    Singer Dua Lipa is blasting an organization that paid for a full-page ad in The New York Times that called her antisemitic for her support of Palestinians, saying it used her name “shamelessly” to “advance their ugly campaign with falsehoods and blatant misrepresentations.” In the rambling ad which appeared in Saturday's newspaper in the main section, Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, the head of the World Values Network, named Lipa, and the models Bella and Gigi Hadid as three “mega-influencers” who have “accused Israel of ethnic cleansing” and “vilified the Jewish State.” Lipa took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to “reject the false and appalling allegations” and said the World Values Network twisted what she stands for.

  • 'She had to hold her little boy as he died': 6-year-old's family, California police seeking shooter in road rage death

    The boy, identified by family as Aiden Leos, was in the backseat of his mother's car when another driver shot and killed him, authorities said.

  • Pro golfer Rickie Fowler said the intensity of practice rounds with Michael Jordan helped him prepare for the PGA Championship

    Rickie Fowler prepped for the PGA Championship by playing with Michael Jordan at his golf course, nicknamed "Slaughterhouse 23."

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories