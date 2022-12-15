It’s back: Popular restaurant Roy’s Grille reopens in a new location. Here’s where

Chris Trainor
·1 min read

It’s not in a gas station anymore.

Roy’s Grille, which rose to popularity with barbecue, burgers and more in an Exxon gas station on Lexington’s Main Street, reopened in a new location on Thursday. The new version of Roy’s is located at 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo. It is in the spot that was formerly home to Fire and Spice restaurant.

The newly opened Irmo location of Roy’s was doing brisk business at lunchtime on Thursday. Every table in the restaurant was taken around noon, and a steady stream of customers were coming in to pick up or place to-go orders.

Roy’s Grille is owned by Chef Chris Williams. He’s been working in restaurants since he was a teenager and opened Roy’s, which is named after his grandfather, back in 2014 at 711 West Main St. in Lexington. He closed that Lexington location several months ago in preparation for the move to Irmo.

Earlier this year, Williams was named a 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador by Gov. Henry McMaster. The state’s chef ambassadors are called upon to represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums. It’s an effort meant to promote agribusiness and tourism in the Palmetto State.

There is now a chicken wing spot called Wing Man in the Lexington Exxon station spot where Roy’s was once located.

The new Irmo version of Roy’s has many of the restaurant’s longtime favorites, including pulled pork, brisket and spare ribs, with a selection of four barbecue sauces. It also has cheesesteak sandwiches, barbecue nachos, burgers, chicken wraps, and a collection of side items, from mac and cheese to sweet potato fries and beyond.

Roy’s Grille has reopened at a new location at 7971 N. Woodrow St. in Irmo.
