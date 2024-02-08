Back to reality...snow in the forecast for Boise on Friday. Here’s how much to expect

We’ve had our fun in the sun, Boise, and now it’s time to prepare for snow again.

The National Weather Service is forecasting snowfall for Boise on Friday, with temperatures dipping below freezing on Thursday night, just eight days after Boise recorded its warmest-ever temperature in January of 66 degrees.

Today's high of 66° in Boise is the warmest temperature on record for the month of January. It breaks the previous monthly record of 63° (1/9/53) Temperature records date back to 1875. #idwx — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 31, 2024

Fortunately, there’s not a lot of snow on the way.

Weather Service meteorologist Stephen Parker told the Idaho Statesman on Thursday morning that only about half an inch of snow is expected for Boise and about 2-3 inches for higher elevations such as Bogus Basin.

There’s not a lot of moisture with the system, Parker said, which will lead to lighter and fluffier snow. That means it may look like there’s more snow than there actually is once it falls.

Even though there won’t be a lot of snow on the valley floors, it may create difficult driving conditions on Friday morning.

Parker said the system will move into the lower Treasure Valley around 6 a.m. and reach Boise by around 7 a.m.

Despite warmer temperatures last week, temperatures will be cold enough for snow to stick on roadway surfaces during the morning hours. The temperature in Boise will drop to 30 degrees overnight before rising back to 39 degrees on Friday.

“There could be some be some slick spots,” Parker said. “But we’re just not going to have a whole lot of snow, so it’ll depend on if it gets packed down. Sometimes, even just a little bit of snow can get packed down like a little icy glaze.”

Any snow that falls won’t stick around as temperatures rise again heading into the weekend. The Weather Service forecasts a high of 44 degrees on Saturday and 43 degrees on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies.