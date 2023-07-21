Back to school: 7 new principals in Collier County Schools. Here's who they are

With a new school year comes leadership changes for the Collier County School District.

Curious about who the new principals are this year? Here are the changes for the 2023-2024 school year.

Herbert Cambridge Elementary

Sarah Barber, principal of Herbert Cambridge Elementary

Sarah Barber has been an employee of the school district for the past 18 years. She's been a teacher, academic coach, administrator and assistant principal. Her roles have been at Shadowlawn, Lely, Parkside and Pinecrest elementary schools.

Immokalee High

Dan Boddison, principal of Immokalee High School

Dan Boddison has been with the district for the past 19 years. His first 13 years were spent at Immokalee Middle Schools and the past six years were at Immokalee High School. He's been a teacher, academic coach, testing coordinator, assistant principal for attendance and discipline in addition to curriculum and instruction.

Lely Elementary

Sharon Wheeler, principal of Lely Elementary School

Sharon Wheeler has been with the district for 25 years. She's been a speech/language pathologist, elementary program specialist and administrator. She's served as assistant principal of Calusa Park, Palmetto and most recently Lely elementary schools.

Naples Park Elementary

Stephanie Jones, principal of Naples Park Elementary

Stephanie Jones has been with the district for 22 years. For 13 years she was a teacher and the last nine years an administrator. In 2009 she was a Golden Apple recipient. She taught at Laurel Oak Elementary, opened Veterans Memorial Elementary, was an administrator at Naples Park Elementary and has been principal of Sabal Palm Elementary for the last five years.

Poinciana Elementary

Georgie Elgin, principal of Poinciana Elementary School

Georgie Elgin has been with the district for 25 years. She's been a teacher, ELL and reading resource teacher, ESE program specialist and for the last 11 years has been an administrator. She's taught at both Lely and Poinciana elementary schools. She has held administrative positions at Poinciana and Vineyards elementary schools. For the last six years she has been principal of Vineyards Elementary.

Sabal Palm Elementary

Jessica Davis, principal of Sabal Palm Elementary

Jessica Davis has been with the district for 20 years. Eight of those years were spent as a teacher, program specialist and ESE program specialist. For the last 12 years she has been an administrator. She taught at Naples Park and Vineyards elementary schools and has been an administrator at Manatee and Pinecrest elementary schools. For the past seven years she has been principal of Poinciana Elementary.

Vineyards Elementary

Edward Laudise, principal of Vineyards Elementary School

Edward Laudise has been with the district for 13 years. He taught at Tommie Barfield Elementary and Lorenzo Walker Technical High Schools. He was an assistant principal for North Naples Middle, Village Oaks Elementary, Everglades City School and most recently at Immokalee Middle.

