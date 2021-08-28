Back to school: Get a headstart on the year with these apps

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Summer is almost over.

For many kids, this year means a return to the physical classroom, while parents scour for supplies, clothes and whatever else they might need for the start of a new school year.

It also means once again juggling homework, assignments, extracurricular activities and so on.

Luckily, we have some tech that can help. There are many apps out there both kids and parents can use to help them adjust, whether it's tools to learn or to stay organized.

Here's a look at some you should consider downloading:

Quizlet. Instead of writing out piles of flash cards, why not make them readily accessible on your mobile device? This app lets users you make digital flash cards across a variety of subjects such as math, languages, science and more.

The PhotoMath app takes pictures of math problems and solves them.
The PhotoMath app takes pictures of math problems and solves them.

• Photomath. An ideal app for both kids and parents (especially this pre-algebra-challenged journalist), Photomath lets you take pictures of math problems and then solves them. Along with each solution, the app will also take you step by step through how the problem was solved.

• Socratic. The Google-powered learning app lets you plug in questions either by text, audio or photo across a range of different subjects. Like with Photomath, you submit math problems to solve, or add questions or topics and the app spits out the appropriate response. It might come in the form of a Wikipedia page, a YouTube video, or a solution from another app.

• myHomework. Need help keeping school work organized? The myHomework app for laptops, tablets and smartphones is a planner allowing students to keep track of their classes and assignments.

• Duolingo. The popular language learning app can help users who are studying Spanish, French, German and countless other languages with smaller mini-games. If you've got younger kids, the company also has Duolingo ABC, which helps teach kids how to read and write in English.

• Epic! Perfect for elementary school kids who love reading. The Epic app features thousands of books at all different age groups and reading levels. The app's Basic account offers users one free book a day from a smaller library. The Unlimited option for $9.99 a month includes more than 40,000 books as well as audiobooks and "read-to-me" books where the app will read the book to your child.

• Fantastical. My personal favorite calendar app. It integrates with most third-party calendars and gives users elegant views of their day-to-day schedules and breakdowns of the month, and even incorporates weather details.

• Any.do. If you need some extra organization, this tasks app can help users stay on top of daily tasks as well as plan tasks beyond today. Great if you're a parent who needs to keep tabs on kids' school time and extracurricular activities. If you want an alternative, there's also Microsoft To Do, formerly known as Wunderlist.

What else happened in tech?

• Remember that planned OnlyFans ban? You know, the one meant to remove sexually explicit content (the stuff that made OnlyFans popular in the first place)? It's not happening.

• Not just Facebook and Twitter. TikTok is also littered with videos promoting white supremacy and anti-Black racism, a new study found.

• Having issues with Gmail spam? A USA TODAY reporter (who also just happens to write our sister The Daily Money newsletter) chronicles his experiences with important emails Gmail keeps pushing to the spam folder.

Game break

This week was Gamescom, which is Europe's answer to E3. So, lots of news this week. Among the highlights: The creators of popular PC series Civilization are working on a strategy game based in the Marvel Comics universe, and we got our first look at Elden Ring, the action RPG collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin.

This week on Talking Tech

On the Talking Tech podcast, we talk about the Tesla Bot, Amazon's reported attempt at opening department stores, and Gmail spam.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Back to school: Quizlet, PhotoMath, other apps to give a head start

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon is having a massive weekend-long sale — here are the highlights, starting at just $10

    Save big on Nintendo, Apple, XBox, Sony and more.

  • This massive Samsung 75-inch 4K TV comes with a secret $600 Amazon credit

    Also included? A solar-powered remote.

  • Do this before iOS 15 is released to stop Apple from scanning your private photos

    Coinciding with Tim Cook hitting the 10-year mark as Apple’s CEO, the iPhone maker has found itself in a strange place. The consumer electronics giant that’s spent years positioning itself as the pro-privacy alternative to tech giants like Google and Facebook has inadvertently landed smack in the middle of two things. One, a huge controversy … The post Do this before iOS 15 is released to stop Apple from scanning your private photos appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft releases an improved Windows 11 PC health check app

    When Microsoft released the Windows 11 Insider preview earlier this summer, it did so with some confusion around minimum system requirements. It quickly reversed course, saying that more people could install the software update than its requirements originally stated so the company could gather more performance on how the OS performed. After a few months of users testing and providing feedback, Microsoft says that, for the most part, its system requirements from June will stand — but there are a few notable changes.

  • Walmart's incredible weekend deals are here — save more than 70 percent on Sony, Shark, Instant Pot and more

    Laptops, headphones, TVs, appliances, shoes and more — the sales are popping!

  • Come recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive

    Bring your TVs, computers, DVD players, VCRs, cell phones, fax machines, boom boxes, alarm clocks, small appliances and more. Almost anything that plugs into the wall or uses a battery can be recycled at this event.

  • The Best Digital Cameras for Taking Gallery-Ready Black-and-White Photographs

    When it comes to monochromatic digital cameras, seeing the world in black and white isn’t a fault—it’s an asset. To take black-and-white or monochrome shots on most conventional digital cameras, you’re forced to pick between two imperfect options: You can turn on monochrome shooting mode, which often just re-filters the color in black and white, […]

  • Exclusive-Microsoft warns thousands of cloud customers of exposed databases

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft on Thursday warned thousands of its cloud computing customers, including some of the world's largest companies, that intruders could have the ability to read, change or even delete their main databases, according to a copy of the email and a cyber security researcher. The vulnerability is in Microsoft Azure's flagship Cosmos DB database. A research team at security company Wiz discovered it was able to access keys that control access to databases held by thousands of companies.

  • I spent a week with the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. These are my favorite features.

    The Mach-E's frunk was a great place to toss muddy stuff, and its driver-assistance package made highway driving a breeze.

  • This Is Arguably the Best Panasonic Camera for the Money

    We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. The Panasonic S5 truly innovated. It’s the only full-frame camera with Live Composite for astrophotographers. Nothing else compares! Panasonic cameras are fantastic for video. I don’t think anyone can question that. But in terms of still photography,

  • More evidence that Google’s foldable Pixel Fold phone is real

    In early August, Google unveiled two new Pixel phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that had already appeared in plenty of leaks. Google confirmed the design leaks and took advantage of this soft-launch event to unveil its Tensor SoC for mobile phones. The company also alleviated our most significant concern in the process. … The post More evidence that Google’s foldable Pixel Fold phone is real appeared first on BGR.

  • You can control this awesome $49 camera drone on Amazon with gestures or even your voice

    Remember when quadcopter drones got so popular so quickly? Then, people said they were over once some of the hype inevitably calmed down? Well, there is a serious resurgence happening at the moment in the quadcopter drone market. Drones were so, so popular for a few years when they first burst onto the scene. But … The post You can control this awesome $49 camera drone on Amazon with gestures or even your voice appeared first on BGR.

  • T-Mobile CEO apologizes for the hack that exposed data of 53 million people as the company faces class-action lawsuits over the breach

    "I want to say we are truly sorry," T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a statement released Friday.

  • Apple makes App Store concessions to settle developer suit

    Apple said Thursday it will relax some App Store rules in order to settle a class-action lawsuit brought by U.S.-based developers over its store terms. Why it matters: Apple will let developers communicate with users about alternative payment methods outside of the App Store. It will also set up a $100 million fund for small developers and make some other changes to its practices, but it's keeping its overall commission structure.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Apple will repair your faulty iPhone 12 earpiece for free

    Apple has launched a repair program for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro models with faulty earpieces that won't emit sound during calls.

  • Today’s best deals: $49 camera drone, Razer gaming laptops & accessories, $3 Alexa smart plugs, $60 air fryer, $25 Fire Stick, more

    The good news is that it’s Friday, which means the weekend is right around the corner. But the bad news is that back to school sales are coming to an end. You’ll definitely need to hurry if you want to get in on the action today. We’ve found so many great deals on popular products … The post Today’s best deals: $49 camera drone, Razer gaming laptops & accessories, $3 Alexa smart plugs, $60 air fryer, $25 Fire Stick, more appeared first on BGR.

  • Some stubborn but clever person put Google Maps on the NES

    Way back in 2012, Google "released" an 8-bit version of Google Maps as one of the company's then-annual April Fool's Day jokes. There was a low-res 8-bit style of Google Maps to play with, but the company didn't deliver on its promise of a cartridge you could pop in your old Nintendo Entertainment System. However, some nine years later, someone figured out how to pull this off, with the help of a heavily-modified NES system and the previous work of other hackers before him.

  • 4K TV Deals Aren’t Waiting for the Holidays, and Neither Should You

    August is notorious for being the one month with no major holidays or yearly sales events. When you look past the present, this month might mean something else – August is the calm before the storm. Once Labor Day kicks off the holiday shopping season, 4K TV deals and discounts will start to really heat …

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About TSMC Stock?

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) is one of the world's most talked-about chipmakers. The global chip shortage highlighted the contract chipmaker's role as a linchpin of the semiconductor market, making it a flashpoint for trade tensions between the United States and China. Let's see why everyone has been talking about TSMC -- and what all that buzz means for investors.

  • Razer's Blade 15 Advanced is $900 off in Amazon's one-day sale

    Save big on Razer gaming devices at Amazon in a new one-day-only sale.