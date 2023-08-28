Back to school: Houston ISD students head back to class Monday
Texas' largest school district braces for the new school year on Monday under the state's control , but are they prepared? ABC13 looks into what students and teachers can expect.
Texas' largest school district braces for the new school year on Monday under the state's control , but are they prepared? ABC13 looks into what students and teachers can expect.
At 26, Simone Biles is now the oldest woman to win a U.S. all-around title.
"We don't need to worry about it."
'They don’t slip off and help keep everything nice and smooth-looking' wrote a five-star fan.
'One of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,' said a shopper of this popular Amazon piece.
France medaled in the past two World Cups, and is a favorite to do so again at the Paris Olympics next summer.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
The week ahead will bring a reading on inflation and several labor data points as the Fed's path forward remains in focus.
Tesla's diner and drive-in has been approved for
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
What do you do when too much imagination leads to too many project cars and too little adventure? Get to work.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
A massage gun for 40% off, a filtered water bottle for $14: Scoop 'em up while you can.
Shoppers say they've 'struck gold with this machine.'
This top-rated 'old school' top is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.
One lesson from past antitrust fights is that lawsuits can create an opening for a new generation of rivals to emerge, as happened with Microsoft and Google three decades ago.
'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.
Get professional pedicure-level tootsies, without ever leaving your home — 33,000+ smooth fans agree.
23,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating.
At a wild $95 off, these blades are a slice of heaven.
'I don't see hair anywhere,' said a reviewer with multiple dogs.