It's back to school for Jill Biden and new education chief

  • First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (AP Photo/Darlene Superville)
  • First lady Jill Biden speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Mandel Ngan, Pool via AP)
  • Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks during a tour at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Conn. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden waves to students in a classroom as she tours Benjamin Franklin Elementary School with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit a classroom as they tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona visit a classroom as they tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right, tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • From left, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, first lady Jill Biden and Meriden Mayor Kevin Scarpati Benjamin, pose for a photo outside Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden waves as she arrives at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden arrives at Erie International Airport in Erie, Pa., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden visits a robotics lab as she tours Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pa., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • First lady Jill Biden visits a robotics lab as she tours Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pa., Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
1 / 14

Jill Biden

First lady Jill Biden and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona tour Benjamin Franklin Elementary School, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 in Meriden, Ct. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DARLENE SUPERVILLE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Jill Biden, the teacher in the White House, along with new Education Secretary Miguel Cardona went back to school Wednesday in a public push to show districts that have yet to transition back to in-person learning that it can be done safely during the pandemic.

“Teachers want to be back," the first lady said after she and Cardona spent about an hour visiting classrooms and other areas at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden, Connecticut. “We want to be back. I’m a teacher. I am teaching virtually.”

Biden is a veteran community college English professor who is now teaching remotely from the White House. She said her students recently told her they can’t wait to be back in the classroom.

“But we just know we have to get back safely,” she said.

The trip was the first order of business for Cardona, Connecticut's former education commissioner, who was sworn into his new Cabinet job only the day before.

Biden and Cardona also visited a Pennsylvania middle school on Wednesday. They were joined by the heads of two big teachers unions during the trip, Randi Weingarten of the American Federation of Teachers in Connecticut and Becky Pringle of the National Education Association in Pennsylvania.

The visits came as the clock ticks down on President Joe Biden’s promise to have most K-8 schools open for classroom instruction by the end of his first 100 days in office, or the end April.

To help nudge that along, Biden said Tuesday he is pushing states to administer at least one coronavirus vaccination to every teacher, school employee and child-care worker by the end of March.

The issue of vaccinating teachers became a flashpoint in school districts around the country as many teachers held the line and refused to return to their classrooms unless they were given the shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not include vaccinating teachers in its guidelines for schools to consider when reopening after months of teaching students remotely over computers.

“We must continue to reopen America’s schools for in-person learning as quickly and as safely as possible,” Cardona said. He said the president’s directive that teachers and school staff be vaccinated quickly will be “my top priority.”

Later Wednesday, Biden and Cardona visited Fort LeBoeuf Middle School in Waterford, Pennsylvania, where parents told them they appreciated that the school district had sought their opinion about reopening.

After shutting down in March 2020, the school with several hundred students in grades six through eight began welcoming them in-person, on a voluntary basis, starting in early September.

“I love that you have this holistic approach,” Biden said.

She and Cardona also visited a robotics class at the middle school and a class for students who need or want a little extra push.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump waved flags bearing his name and held their thumbs upside down as Biden‘s motorcade rolled away from the school. Abortion protesters held signs that said “Protect Every Child” and “Abortion is not health care.”

During the elementary school visit in Connecticut, Biden and Cardona saw kids seated some distance apart at individual desks, each one wearing a mask. See-through plastic partitions separated groups of four students who sat at half-moon-shaped tables. Hand sanitizer dispensers were available in the hallways.

“I love that,” Biden said after a teacher pointed out the partitions. The teacher also said her youngsters had “no issues” wearing the masks.

The school reopened in late August, Cardona said, and “it was done in a way that protected the students and their families.”

The first lady and Cardona also visited a “sensory room” complete with colorful climbing walls, zip lines, monkey bars, stability balls and a mat, where special needs students can collect their emotions.

Biden asked the teacher in the sensory room whether she had seen anxiety in children increasing because of the pandemic. The teacher said she had.

Biden and Cardona later listened as another teacher described her transition back to in-person learning.

The school visit also served as a homecoming for Cardona, who is from Meriden and was so warmly praised that Biden referred to the welcome as a “love fest.” His parents were among those on hand in the school lobby for the remarks.

“Now our nation is going to have that love for you,” she said.

“Educators’ favorite three words are not ‘I love you'," she joked. “It’s going to be Education Secretary Cardona.”

Recommended Stories

  • Jill Biden Preps for Spring in a Lilac Blazer, Glowing White Dress & Tied-Up Heels

    She joined Education Secretary Miguel Cardona today in Meridien, Conn.

  • Back to school for first lady Jill Biden: There's 'light at end of tunnel' for reopening schools

    First lady Jill Biden and the new education secretary visited schools in Connecticut and Pennsylvania to talk about safely returning to classrooms.

  • After a life-threatening pregnancy, Olympian Allyson Felix joins campaign to protect pregnant people

    Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix is lending her voice to educate people about life-threatening pregnancy complications after facing her own potentially deadly experience when she gave birth to her daughter in November 2018. Felix, whose daughter, Camryn, was born via emergency C-section at 32 weeks, has joined "Hear Her," a campaign launched by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last year to create public awareness of the warning signs of pregnancy emergencies to try to stop the ongoing public health crisis of maternal deaths in the United States.

  • Margzetta Frazier wins Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week Award - March 2, 2021

    UCLA's Margzetta Frazier earned her first 2021 Pac-12 Gymnast of the Week award for her performance against Oregon State.

  • Former Trump Attorney General Sessions regrets migrant family separations

    Jeff Sessions, the top official behind former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" border strategy, says it was "unfortunate" that migrant children and parents were not reunited quickly after being split apart at the U.S.-Mexico border. Thousands of children were separated from their parents at the border under the 2018 Trump policy, which charged parents with federal immigration offenses and sent them to jails, while children were labeled "unaccompanied" and placed in shelters. In a phone interview on Tuesday, Sessions defended the prosecutions, saying a person traveling with a child "shouldn't be given immunity."

  • Mess-free manicure at home: How to easily remove nail polish around your nails

    Elmer’s glue might be the secret to a perfect at-home manicure. Here's why.

  • Jets' Douglas praises Darnold, but open to trading QB

    Sam Darnold's time as the face of the New York Jets franchise might be nearing a disappointing end. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance, though, and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach.

  • Cynthia Nixon Questions ‘Courage’ of Feminists Who Backed Cuomo

    GettyA growing number of activists and lawmakers have called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down following multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him. Notably absent are the powerful women’s groups that supported his election.All three of the women’s groups who endorsed Cuomo over progressive challenger Cynthia Nixon in 2018 called for an independent investigation of the allegations—an arrangement to which the governor has already agreed. Two of the groups, Planned Parenthood and the National Institute for Reproductive Health, declined to discuss the matter by phone, instead sending statements via email.The Daily Beast reached the president of the third organization, the New York chapter of the National Organization for Women, on her cell phone. Asked about her organization's decision to endorse Cuomo in 2018, the president, Sonia Ossorio, called it a “ridiculous question.”But Nixon, the actress-turned-activist, sees it as a valid issue. In an email to The Daily Beast, she said pointedly: “I wish the courage shown by Charlotte Bennet and Lindsey Boylan was shared by more of those with power and influence in Albany, particularly those who claim to advocate for women.”Boylan, a former top aide to Cuomo who is now running for elected office, was the first woman to go public with allegations against the governor; she claims Cuomo forcibly kissed her and asked her to play strip poker. Bennett, a former executive assistant, came forward within days to say Cuomo asked her if she had ever slept with an older man and whether she was in a monogamous relationship—questions she saw as clear sexual overtures. A third woman, Anna Ruch, who did not work for Cuomo, said this week that he touched her bare back and asked to kiss her after meeting her at a wedding two years ago.Women’s rights activists have previously taken issue with Cuomo’s professional conduct as governor: A pro-choice group protested outside his office for much of 2017 over his failure to move a key piece of reproductive rights legislation through the Democratic-controlled Senate. The bill eventually passed in 2019, after being held up for years by a group of Democrats who formed a power-sharing agreement with Republicans—a group that Cuomo was reportedly “deeply involved” in creating.Third Woman Accuses Cuomo, Says He Asked to Kiss HerNixon pilloried the governor during the 2018 campaign for stalling on this legislation, and for other missteps around women’s issues: the time he told a female reporter asking him about sexual misconduct in state government that she was doing a “disservice to women,” for example, or the time he told another woman reporter he wanted to watch her “eat the whole sausage.” (The woman was holding a sausage sandwich.)Despite this, Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes—a PAC representing the interests of one of the largest abortion providers in the state—threw their weight behind Cuomo in both 2018 and 2014, when Cuomo’s primary opponent was another progressive woman, Zephyr Teachout.The second-most prominent abortion rights group in the state, NARAL New York, also supported Cuomo in 2014. The group later restructured as the National Institute for Reproductive Health, whose PAC threw its support behind Cuomo in 2018, calling him “a national champion for women’s health, rights, and equality.”Other prominent women’s groups such as EMILY’s List, which supports pro-choice women running for office, stayed out of the primaries altogether. In fact, the only prominent women’s group to go against Cuomo was NOW-NY, which endorsed Teachout in 2014. The president at the time, Zenaida Mendez, was voted out of her post shortly thereafter. The group endorsed Cuomo in the following election.“It was really amazing and powerful for NOW to support me in that first race, and Cuomo made it clear that that was unacceptable and [Mendez] would lose her job for doing that,” Teachout told The Daily Beast. She added: “I think there's a combination in New York of fear and, I don't know, kind of a learned helplessness in the face of Cuomo.”Cuomo’s office did not respond to a request for comment. A campaign spokesperson previously described claims that Cuomo had a hand in Mendez’s ouster as a conspiracy theory.The Young Women Cuomo Underestimated Are About to Bring Him DownIn a statement to The Daily Beast on Monday, hours before the third Cuomo accuser’s story was published, Planned Parenthood Empire State Votes said it stood with victims of sexual harassment, but refused to answer questions about whether it stood by its decision to endorse Cuomo in 2018 or had plans to do so in the future.“We believe Attorney General Tish James is the right person to oversee a truly independent investigation of the allegations against Governor Cuomo,” a spokesperson said. “This is a necessary step on a path to restore trust and ensure accountability.”NIRH President Andrea Miller also called for an independent investigation, adding via a spokesperson that “no amount of public support for policies that advance reproductive freedom can ever excuse sexual harassment.”Asked if the organization would consider endorsing Cuomo in the future, Miller’s spokesperson passed along this comment: "We haven't had those conversations yet, but we do take a mix of factors into account when issuing an endorsement, including ethical conduct while in office."Andrew Cuomo Won, But He’s Living in Cynthia Nixon’s WorldNOW-NY released a statement following Boylan’s allegations, calling on the state legislature to initiate a “full examination” of the complaint and how it was handled. The group re-released the same statement in the wake of the second allegation.Other women’s groups have also attracted criticism for their handling of the situation. Time’s Up, the organization created to support victims of sexual harassment amid the MeToo movement, called on Cuomo’s administration to conduct a “full and independent investigation” of Boylan’s claims shortly after they were published. Several critics pointed out that the administration could not conduct an independent investigation of itself.Erica Vladimer, co-founder of the Albany-based Sexual Harassment Working Group, said there needed to be more transparency about how allegations of sexual harassment will affect these group’s endorsements. Part of shutting down systemic abuses of power, she said, is “making sure that there is public accountability.”“Otherwise it looks like your traditional politics, and that's what got us here in the first place.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US Border Patrol tightens security after influx of migrant crossings

    Thousands of unaccompanied migrant children and teenagers are in custody.

  • Father shares family reunification story as lawyers search for parents of more than 500 children

    In the wake of former President Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy, thousands of children were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. Three years later, one father tells Mireya Villarreal about his family's experience as lawyers are still searching for parents of more than 500 children.

  • Meghan Markle Chose Her Dress for the Oprah Interview Because of Its Symbolism

    Her black silk Armani dress features an embroidered lotus flower on the right-hand side.

  • Spanish princesses skip vaccine queue by getting jabs in the UAE

    Members of Spain’s government have criticised the Spanish royal family after it emerged that King Felipe’s two sisters received Covid vaccinations during a visit to UAE instead of waiting their turn in Spain. “Their privileges come before the people they claim to represent,” the Left-wing Podemos party, the junior member of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s coalition government, said in a tweet. Pablo Iglesias, Podemos’s leader and deputy prime minister, said society “won’t accept that royal family members have vaccinations in Abu Dhabi when the rest of the Spanish people are queueing up with discipline for their turn”. The online newspaper El Confidencial revealed on Tuesday evening that princesses Elena and Cristina, both in their fifties, had been vaccinated when visiting exiled father Juan Carlos in Abu Dhabi a month ago. They would still have to wait months for jabs in Spain due to their age. According to Spain’s vaccination programme, the elderly in care homes and many key workers have been vaccinated, with the over-80s the current focus of the campaign. The Royal Household said that King Felipe “is not responsible for his sisters’ behaviour”. Felipe stripped his sister Cristina of her title of Duchess of Palma of Mallorca after she and her husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, were put on trial on charges of fraud and corruption in 2016. Cristina was acquitted but Urdangarin is serving a six-year jail sentence. Princess Elena, who like her sister no longer receives state funding, admitted that she and Cristina had been vaccinated while visiting former king Juan Carlos in UAE, “with the idea of having a healthcare passport that would allow us to do so more regularly”. Juan Carlos has lived in Abu Dhabi since last August, when he left Spain after the country’s Supreme Court opened an investigation into alleged financial impropriety. Last week the former king, who abdicated in 2014 after a series of scandals, made a payment of 4.4 million euros to Spain’s tax agency in a bid to ward off a possible accusation of tax fraud. The 83-year-old is also reported to have had the Sinopharm vaccine in UAE.

  • ‘Divorce by social media’: what’s the etiquette... and why you should never get friends involved

    “I don’t believe what he’s done now” – a familiar and enticing Facebook posting for any gossip hound. Alongside the cryptic, “Wow. Just wow,” and “So, 15 years of marriage count for nothing, then?” the social media divorce has become something of a trend over the past decade, as warring couples play out their private psychodramas before a virtual crowd. Now celebrities are joining in, with actor Alice Evans sharing on Instagram a screenshot of a news report that her estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd had filed for divorce, with the caption: “Oh. Ok. Thanks for letting me know. I guess?” followed by a teary-eyed emoji.

  • Mavs star Doncic sits out against Thunder with back issue

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic sat out a victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday night, sidelined by lower back tightness that coach Rick Carlisle said shouldn't cost him his second All-Star appearance this weekend. Doncic showed up on the injury report Tuesday, a day after scoring 33 points in a 130-124 victory at Orlando. It was the sixth game of the season of at least 30 points for Doncic, who turned 22 on Sunday.

  • 'Everything will be OK': slain Myanmar teen's T-shirt slogan spurs defiance

    Angel, also known as Kyal Sin, was killed by a shot to the head on the streets of Mandalay as she fought for a tentative democracy in which she had proudly voted for the first time last year, an election overturned by the Feb. 1 coup. Seen in pictures of her at the protest, the phrase from Angel's T-shirt quickly went viral on social media as users posted it in defiance of security forces who killed at least 18 people around Myanmar over the day. Myat Thu, who was with her at the protests, recalled a brave young woman who kicked open a water pipe so that protesters could wash tear gas from their eyes, and who lobbed a tear gas cannister back towards the police.

  • Kamala Harris Wears Her Signature Power Suit, Pearls & Pumps to Visit Small Businesses

    The vice president stopped by Fibre Space in Virginia.

  • Boxing Granny knocks out Parkinson's symptoms

    (SOUNDBITE) (English) NANCY VAN DER STRACTEN, WHO IS BOXING TO FIGHT PARKINSON'S DISEASE, SAYING: "Hello, I am Nancy. I am boxing here against my Parkinson's disease.75-year-old Nancy Van Der Stractensteps into the ring three times a weekto battle her symptoms of Parkinson’s diseaseLocation: Antalya, Turkey(SOUNDBITE) (English) NANCY VAN DER STRACTEN, WHO IS BOXING TO FIGHT PARKINSON'S DISEASE, SAYING:I am now nine years declared with Parkinson's, six years I used many medicines and I discovered that is not enough. You have to move, move, move and boxing is ideal to move, move, move. So we go on.""It does not stop your Parkinson's. Parkinson's is a degenerative disease. It never stops but you can keep slow - slow it down. It is like a break and instead of being miserable the whole week, you stand up and you say: "Oh today, boxing." Stand up, get ready, go to box and after the boxing, after two hours of training you feel really better."

  • Mariah Carey Sued by Brother for Depicting Him as ‘Violent Man’ in Her Memoir

    Mariah Carey was sued by her brother, Morgan, for depicting him as a “violent man” in her best-selling memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” The lawsuit, filed in New York’s Supreme Court on Wednesday, zeroes in on several passages in the memoir that Morgan Carey contends “vilify” him. The passages in question include descriptions like “sometimes drug dealing, been-in-the-system, drunk-ass brother” and “Morgan had a long history of violence, of being mixed up with shady characters and shady situations,” which Carey’s brother contends are false and defamatory. The suit also claims that as a result of Carey’s memoir, negotiations that Morgan Carey was involved in for a film project were “abruptly broken off” and that he was not contacted by anyone editing or publishing the book prior to its release. Also Read: Mariah Carey Says She Was 'Extremely Uncomfortable' Being Confronted With Pregnancy Rumors on 'Ellen' “[Morgan Carey] brings this action more in sorrow and disappointment in his sister’s betrayals and malicious falsehoods than in anger at them. He is by no means envious of his sister’s enormous artistic and personal success, has enjoyed his own successes both professional and personal, and has always wished her well,” the lawsuit said. Representatives for Carey and Macmillan Books, which published Carey’s memoir, did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. The lawsuit comes a month after Carey’s older sister, Alison Carey, filed a $1.25 million complaint against the singer over claims of emotional distress caused by the memoir. Also Read: Parler Sues 'Bully' Amazon for a Second Time “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” was published in September and quickly topped the New York Times’ best-seller list for nonfiction. Pamela Chelin contributed to this report. Read original story Mariah Carey Sued by Brother for Depicting Him as ‘Violent Man’ in Her Memoir At TheWrap

  • South Carolina Man Steals 4 Classic Cars

    This has a bitter-sweet ending…

  • AP Interview: DOE reviving loan program, Granholm says

    As part of its clean-energy agenda, the Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says. The program boosted Tesla's efforts to become a behemoth in electric cars, but it stumbled with a major loan guarantee to Solyndra, the California solar company that failed soon after receiving federal money a decade ago, costing taxpayers more than $500 million.