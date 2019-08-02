Back-to-school sales tax holidays: Florida, Virginia among states giving families a break

Millions of American families with children who are school- or college-bound will have the chance to save a few dollars this summer.

Sixteen states are holding sales tax holidays to help get them ready for the upcoming school year and the savings, which are usually on clothes and school supplies, are open to all.

Nine states have tax holidays the first weekend in August including: Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Virginia. Four states have their holidays later in the month and three were held in July.

While many consumers are expected to take advantage of the savings, the Tax Foundation found that sales tax holidays "do not promote economic growth or significantly increase consumer purchases ... they simply shift the timing of purchases."

Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon don't need a sales tax holiday to help get ready for the new school year. Those states don't have a sales tax, according to the Tax Foundation.

In some states including Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, most clothing is tax-free year-round.

Sales tax holidays

Not every town and county are participating in the sales tax holidays, nor will every item be tax-free. Online shopping also is exempt from tax during the days.

Alabama

Dates: July 19-21

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

Technology: Single purchases $750 or less of computers, computer software and school computer supplies

School supplies: $50 or less

Books: $30 or less

Full list: www.revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays

Arkansas

Dates: Aug. 3-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Clothing accessory or equipment: Less than $50

Select school supplies, school art supplies and instructional materials: No limit

Full list: www.dfa.arkansas.gov

Connecticut

Dates: Aug. 18-24

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Full list: www.ct.gov/drs

Florida

Dates: Aug. 2-6

What's tax free:

Clothing, footwear and accessories: $60 or less

School supplies: $15 or less

Computers and accessories: $1,000 or less per item

Full list: www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool

Iowa

Dates: Aug. 2-3

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Full list: https://tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday

Maryland

Dates: Aug. 11-17

What's tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

Backpacks: The first $40 is tax-exempt

Full list: https://taxes.marylandtaxes.gov

Massachusetts

Dates: Aug. 17-18

What’s tax-free: Almost everything that costs up to $2,500. In Massachusetts, there is no sales tax on clothes under $175 year round.

More information: www.mass.gov

Mississippi

Dates: July 26-27

What's tax-free:

Clothing, footwear and school supplies: Less than $100 per item

Full list: www.dor.ms.gov

Missouri

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing: Up to $100

School supplies: Not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software: Up to $350

Personal computers: Up to $1,500

Graphing calculators: Up to $150

Full list: https://dor.mo.gov/business/sales/taxholiday/school

New Mexico

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Computers: $1,000 or less

Computer-related items: Up to $500

School supplies: Less than $30

Full list: www.tax.newmexico.gov

Ohio

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing: $75 or less

School supplies and instructional materials: $20 or less

Full list: www.tax.ohio.gov

Oklahoma

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

Full list: www.ok.gov/tax

South Carolina

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing: No limit

School supplies: No limit

Computers: No limit

Books and musical instruments: Tax-free if they are for school assignments

Bed and bath: No limit, includes blankets, bed spreads, bed linens, towels, etc.

Full list: https://dor.sc.gov/taxfreeweekend

Tennessee

Dates: July 26-28

What’s tax-free:

Clothing: $100 or less

School supplies: $100 or less

Computers: $1,500 or less

Full list: www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday

Texas

Dates: Aug. 9-11

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: Less than $100

School supplies and backpacks: Less than $100

Full list: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes

Virginia

Dates: Aug. 2-4

What’s tax-free:

Clothing and footwear: $100 or less

School supplies: $20 or less

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products: Portable generators up to $1,000; gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less; other specified hurricane preparedness items, $60 or less per item.

Energy Star and WaterSense products: $2,500 or less per item

Full list: www.tax.virginia.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday

Follow Kelly Tyko on Twitter: @KellyTyko

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sales tax holidays 2019: States with back-to-school tax-free shopping