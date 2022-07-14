Back-to-school spending to set record on pricier supplies - report

Biden visits a class at East End Elementary School in North Plainfield, New Jersey
Deborah Mary Sophia
·2 min read

By Deborah Mary Sophia

(Reuters) - Retailers are set for the strongest back-to-school shopping season on record as inflation drives up prices of clothes and supplies and more students return to physical classrooms after two years of pandemic disruption, a Deloitte forecast showed.

Spending is expected to jump 5.8% to $34.4 billion this year, Deloitte said on Thursday, citing an online survey of 1,200 parents of school-aged children.

The strong forecast is a positive sign for the retail industry whose prospects have taken a hit from a drop in American spending power due to soaring gas and food prices.

While one in three households say they are in a worse financial position than last year, according to the survey, average spending per student is still expected to rise 8% to $661. The figure represents a 27% rise from pre-pandemic levels.

"People are leaning into their savings. We are also seeing people reaching for credit ... and so they are making it happen," Stephen Rogers, managing director at Deloitte's Consumer Industry Center, said in an interview.

Data from Mastercard SpendingPulse last month also pointed to strong back-to-school retail sales with projected growth of 7.5%. Mastercard predicted department stores would be the big winners this season thanks to a rebound in store traffic. (https://mstr.cd/3IwdONs)

Deloitte said in-store shopping would account for nearly half of all spending in what is typically the second-biggest shopping event after the holiday season, with online shopping set for a slowdown following rapid growth over the pandemic.

The shopping season is also expected to occur earlier than usual, Deloitte added, as customers rush to snap up products on fears that supply chain disruptions could limit stocks.

"(Retailers) certainly have much more on the shelves than they did last year this time," said Deloitte Insights Leader Rod Sides.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. venture capital dealmaking slows on economic uncertainty

    The value of deals struck in the first half of 2022 dropped to $144.2 billion, due to an ongoing stock market rout driven by fears of a looming recession, raging inflation and aggressive rate hikes, from $158.2 billion over the same period last year. The pace of VC activity is also expected to slow in the second half of 2022 as the threshold for closing deals rises and pricing uncertainty extends to the early stages of the investment cycle. "Exits remain extremely low while late-stage companies act with caution as a result of bearish public market activity," said John Gabbert, founder and chief executive of PitchBook.

  • London’s Place at Heart of Metals Trade Is Still at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The immediate anger toward how the London Metal Exchange handled the nickel squeeze is not fading. It continues to threaten the LME's status as the home of global benchmark prices for the world’s key industrial metals. Back in March, the LME allowed prices to soar 250% in less than two days, then retroactively cancelled $3.9 billion in trades. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin called it “one of the worst days in my professional career in terms of watching the behavior of an exchange.” Month

  • Hyundai Unveils New Model of Cult EV That’s Taking On Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled a sedan version of its cult electric vehicle Thursday, with an interior that can beam different colors depending on the speed of the car, as the automaker continues its ambitious EV push with an eye on challenging rivals such as Tesla Inc. and General Motors Co. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right

  • Saudi Arabia Proves Too Big to Snub for a Desperate Biden

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden promised to “reorient” the US’s relationship with Saudi Arabia, but the man he shunned over the kingdom’s human rights record may yet get to decide in which direction. Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After

  • Inverse Tesla Bet Is Among First Single-Stock ETFs to Hit US

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s first leveraged single-stock ETFs will debut Thursday, launching into a miserable year for US equities and accompanied by a barrage of regulator warnings over their potential risks.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Poin

  • Washburn Fire: Parts of Yosemite, Sierra National Forest shut down

    The Washburn Fire started spreading near the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and has burned 4,261 acres with 23% containment as of Tuesday evening.

  • Tech Forum: Meta Creators Are Breaking Into Fashion and Hollywood

    Legacy fashion brands roll out digital wearables and Hollywood agencies court digital artists, as the metaverse becomes the next scalable opportunity.

  • Small businesses have never felt worse about the future: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

  • Dickson Child Advocacy mourns service dog loss, new recruit joins team

    Dickson Child Advocacy mourns service dog loss, new recruit joins team

  • Bill Gates gives $20 billion to stem 'significant suffering'

    Bill Gates, concerned about the “significant suffering” caused by global setbacks including the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Wednesday that he will donate $20 billion to his foundation so it can increase its annual spending. The donation, combined with longtime board member Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett's $3.1 billion gift last month, brings The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's endowment to approximately $70 billion, making it one of the largest, if not the largest in the world, depending on daily stock valuations. In an essay on the foundation's website, Bill Gates said he hopes “others in positions of great wealth and privilege will step up in this moment too.”

  • Bill Gates says his pledge to give away his wealth will erase him from list of the world's wealthiest people

    Billionaire Bill Gates announced Wednesday a $20 billion to his charity foundation. He plans to give all his wealth away in the future.

  • Plans for new Whataburger restaurant in Fort Smith approved by city leaders

    Plans for a new Whataburger Restaurant in Fort Smith got a seal of approval from city leaders Tuesday night.

  • Ashland girl, 11, is raising money to fight cancer by creating loom bracelets

    Lina Kostic, an 11-year-old Ashland resident, is selling self-made rainbow loom bracelets to raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

  • Bill Gates to Send Foundation $20 Billion as It Ramps Up Giving

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates is donating $20 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation this month as the philanthropic behemoth plans to speed up its pace of giving. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesEuro Drops to Dollar Parity for First Time in Two DecadesThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowStocks Buckle Under Hot CPI as Hawkish Bets Surge: Markets Wrap“I hope by giv

  • How to help unsheltered neighbors during Phoenix’s extreme summer heat

    How to help people experiencing homelessness in your day to day life and where to donate or volunteer.

  • Grand opening for Sheetz' Liberty Township location slated July 12

    A grand opening for Sheetz' Liberty Township location – the chain's 16th in central Ohio – is scheduled July 12.

  • Spotswood's Rogando-Lynch epitomizes giving spirit of Marisa Rose Bowl

    Mya Rogando-Lynch was heavily involved in extracurricular activities during her time at Spotswood High School

  • Lebanon development: Zaxby's submits plans to join Publix, Whataburger lineup on S.R. 109

    Lebanon development: Zaxby's submits plans to join 109 lineup with Publix, Whataburger. New Retail building to front old Kmart redevelopment site on West Main

  • Philcoin Held One of the Biggest Crypto Adoption Events in South Africa

    The event, which took place in Johannesburg, South Africa, started on July 2 and ended on July 11.

  • How Forgotten Harvest volunteers help keep the organization going

    How Forgotten Harvest volunteers help keep the organization going