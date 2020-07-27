As school starts online, parents need to study up on 'pandemic pods' – and what they mean for equity

"I’m in Studio City, I’m ‘poding up,’ who’s with me?"

That’s what Jess Zaino said she posted on a Facebook mom group after she learned Los Angeles schools would not reopen campuses in August. Her 5-year-old son would be starting kindergarten remotely.

It's hard to say when – or if – education will ever look the same. As COVID-19 case levels spike, schools across the country turn to remote learning for the start of the fall semester.

To be safe, parents of elementary and secondary students might decide to keep their children at home. But many parents have to work, and they want their children to grow and learn as best they can.

Some families are "poding up." Learning pods, also dubbed "pandemic pods," are small groups of families that agree to do supplementary learning or complete at-home coursework together. Sometimes they hire a tutor. Sometimes they share the supervision among parents.

The trend is in part a reaction to the general feeling that online school this spring was awful, with disengaged and lonely students, hours of schoolwork, unreasonable expectations for parents and, in many cases, little new learning for children. Parents want this school year to be different. Many of them work and can't manage their kids' schoolwork alone.

“Remote learning ... was highly discouraging and frustrating for families in the spring,” said Waine Tam, CEO and co-founder of Selected, a platform that matches schools and parents with qualified teachers. “There’s just been a lot of confidence lost in the system.”

Interest in additional, at-home educational support has flooded social media over the past few weeks. One Facebook group called “Pandemic Pods” had more than 27,000 members as of Sunday.

In addition, Care.com, a company that connects families with caregivers, has seen a 14% increase in families using keywords such as "part-time school," "remote learning," "former teacher" and "in-person tutor" in their job posts. Care.com has seen a 92% increase in families seeking shared care arrangements.

Parents of all backgrounds and income levels don't want their child to fall behind academically – or to be unsupervised for hours at a time while they're working. However, many options aren't financially possible for everyone.

As classes head online, many families lack access to internet or a computer for every child. The unequal use of "pandemic pods" and child care options are likely to exacerbate the already devastating class and race divides in education.

"We’re actually going to see this inequality widen," said R. L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, a sociology of education professor at New York University. "Even if we’re just talking about the fall semester, we’re going to be dealing with [the impact] for years to come. ... One of the most important things we could do right now is try to actually at least reimagine school, and in the most radical sense, completely rebuild this idea of schooling and who it benefits, and how.”

What are learning pods?

A learning pod is a small group of families, with similar-aged children, that agree to do remote learning, together. The families hire a teacher or tutor to lead instruction and help students with assignments, and the group usually rotates between homes.

Is it "home schooling"? Yes and no. Sometimes forming a learning pod means children stay enrolled in school and do video-based instruction together. Other times, it looks more like home schooling – families opt out of the district's online learning, leave their original schools and hire an instructor for a full-time group at home.

The hope is kids can have some social interaction with less coronavirus exposure, and the parents don’t have to personally manage every day’s schoolwork for their child.

