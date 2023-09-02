Back-to-school video leads to bomb threats, 'political' controversy

Sep. 2—Ongoing bomb threats against Union Public Schools and other school districts are thought to have been in inspired by an altered TikTok video by an unnamed Union school librarian.

That video was later retweeted by Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters.

Walters, who has stated he wants to remove "woke" ideology from Oklahoma schools, has come under fire for retweeting the altered video. Some legislators are now calling for his "impeachment."

Oklahoma Watch reported that State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, said she received a call from a grandmother whose granddaughter was pulled out of school due to concerns about her safety. She said those fears came from bomb threats made after Walters shared a doctored video on social media showing a librarian entering a classroom with books, and a caption reading, "POV: Teachers in your state are dropping like flies but you are still just not quite finished pushing your woke agenda."

Rep. Jeff Boatman, R-Tulsa, urged "education officials" to tone down dangerous, divisive language and work with people from a variety of backgrounds to improve outcomes for Oklahoma students. Boatman represents the Union Public Schools district.

Dr. Kirt Hartzler, superintendent of Union, said school officials have been in contact and are working closely with the Tulsa Police Department, Broken Arrow Police Department and the FBI.

"They are actively investigating these threats and have informed us that other organizations and businesses across the country are receiving these bomb threats as well. These messages are similar in nature, and the authorities anticipate these threats will continue and additional locations will be listed," Hartzler said.

Union Security, TPD and Broken Arrow Police have been onsite.

"We will continue to follow the direction of these authorities," Hartzler said.

He told parents in an open letter on the school website that school officials will communicate with the parents.

A National Public Radio news report said bomb threats began following a shared TikTok video created by an elementary librarian.

The librarian, whom StateImpact is choosing not to name due to safety concerns, has also experienced bomb threats targeting her home. She posted a satirical video last week on TikTok saying she wasn't finished pushing her woke agenda, and that her agenda is teaching kids to love books and be kind.

"Monday evening, an altered version of the video was then shared by a far-right TikTok account, Libs of TikTok — an account known for its anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric. It left out the caption about teaching kids to love books and be kind. Libs of TikTok also added a picture of the librarian's school bio to the end of the video, underlining a section that says she has a passion for teaching with an emphasis on social justice," the NPR report stated.

Union Public Schools confirmed the post did not violate district policy, and Superintendent Hartzler expressed support for the district's "outstanding and dedicated teachers, staff members, counselors, and administrators."

"It is past time for threats against the safety of our schools, students, teachers and administrators to stop," said Boatman.

Boatman said he takes issue with the messaging and controversy that preceded and emboldened last week's threats.

"Our children are the future of our city, state and nation, and they deserve the very best that we can provide. They deserve for their leaders to sacrifice our pride and personal agendas in favor of setting our kids up for success," Boatman said. "Whether we are posting social media content, or reposting it, public servants have a duty to them to put the best interest first of our most vulnerable first. Controversy, divisiveness, and fear mongering are not ever in their best interest. Fighting political battles instead of working together to improve the education system that we offer them is never the foundation of sound policy."

He said he is asking those entrusted with the education of Oklahoma's children at each and every level to hold themselves to a higher standard.

"It's time we move away from satire, mistrust, hateful rhetoric and threats and instead have a serious, thoughtful discussion on how to move our state's education system forward. When we fail to rise above, we fail our children and our state. There is a way to do this better, and we owe it to our children to try to find that way," Boatman said.

Boatman said he is certain whoever is responsible for "these despicable threats" will be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.