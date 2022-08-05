Back-to-School Wellness Sets Students up for Success

MS, RDN, Mia Syn, partners with Bayer, The Chinet® brand, and Sweet Earth for a few tips to help prioritize nutrition and overall health ahead of the new school year.

Wellness remains top of mind as parents start to prepare for the upcoming school year, as it is a big contributor to their children’s success. But creating healthy routines during the transition from Summer to back to school is not always easy. Whether it’s meal prep, building in a balanced diet, shifting weather patterns or busy schedules, parents are balancing a lot.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/dWT8EHKnR4o

To help achieve success in the 2022-23 school year, it is important to focus on daily routines that enhance your kids’ lives. In fact, eating well throughout childhood and adolescence supports proper growth and development while preventing various health conditions. The CDC recommends meals containing fruits and vegetables, whole grains, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, oils, and a variety of proteins.

There are many ways to achieve these goals, including solid food, vitamin supplements, and plant-based protein. Additionally, youth should avoid empty calories. Added sugars and solid fats contribute to 40% of daily intake for those 2-18 years of age. Approximately half of these empty calories come from soda, pizza, and whole milk.

Beyond diet, exercise and well-being also contribute to a student’s success in the classroom. A U.S. study showed that when pollen counts doubled, a percentage of elementary schoolers saw a drop in testing scores when compared to their counterparts. Nearly 1.7 million children have one or more allergies. Antihistamines can help treat symptoms and hives so children can stay focused on their studies, extracurricular activities and more time outside.

Syn hopes to help parents plot out their family’s nutrition and wellness plans throughout the upcoming school year.

KICK OFF THE DAY WITH BREAKFAST:

An easy way for to start off a new school year is with breakfast. Syn says it helps a child's attention span, concentration and memory—all important for learning in school. “Maybe kick off the day with something fun and tasty like banana pancakes or mini-fruit kebobs. The kebobs are easy to make with pineapple, strawberries, grapes, and blueberries—just pair it with a flavored yogurt as dip,” adding, “You can also try apple cinnamon oatmeal. Grab a store-bought oatmeal and top it with apples, cinnamon, raisins and pecans.”

The goal is to make sure children have the energy they need to make it to lunchtime.

SWITCH UP THE MENU:

Syn admits that the school year can get hectic, and parents are often left looking for convenient ways to eat well throughout the entire day. However, we all know convenient doesn’t always equal healthy.

The registered dietician and nutritionist recommends Sweet Earth Foods, which offers delicious, flavor-forward and nutrient-dense vegan and vegetarian options that are perfect to have on-hand during the back-to-school season.

Two options Syn highlights include the Korean BBQ-Style Chik’n entrée bowl, which has lots of veggies like edamame, snap peas, and a cauliflower rice blend. She says, “The sweet and spicy Gochujang style sauce is packed with flavor and everyone in the family will love it. And since it’s a prepared meal, all you have to do is heat and eat; it’s ready in just 3 minutes in the microwave or 20 minutes in the oven.”

“The Mindful Chik’n comes ready-to-eat and has the taste and texture of traditional chicken with 18 grams of protein, making it a perfect addition to weekday meals,” says Syn, adding, “You can serve it fresh from the fridge or cooked in a family favorite recipe, like chik’n fajitas, a stir fry, or even a chik’n pesto pizza.”

Sweet Earth products are available at retailers nationwide. Consumers can also find them at a nearby store by using the store locator found at SweetEarthFoods.com.

CUT DOWN ON CLEAN UP TIME:

Parents are always searching for extra time, especially during the school year. Syn says there is a way to make mealtimes even more convenient, while reducing stress in the kitchen.

Whether it’s breakfast, a lunch on the go, or dinner, the Chinet® brand can help make cleanup easier, allowing parents more time to focus on other aspects of life, including personal wellness.

Syn says the Chinet Classic® products are made for exactly what’s on your menu, adding, “They’re perfect for a bowl of cereal or oatmeal, or a plate of bacon and eggs during breakfast. Obviously, they make lunch and dinner clean up easier than ever!”

She points out how the Chinet Comfort® cups are perfect for morning coffee or a “make your own” espresso bar. She says, “The cups are sturdy, keep your drinks warm, and the lids help protect from accidental spills.”

For more information, go to mychinet.com.

SPEND MORE TIME OUTSIDE:

Nearly 1.7 million children have one or more allergies. With allergy season about to kick off in parts of the country, Syn says there is a way for parents to give their kids some relief so they can still enjoy the outdoors as they head back to school. “So, when it comes to back-to-school prep, parents will want to ensure their kids are feeling well and at their best,” adding, “Children’s Claritin® is the #1 pediatrician recommended non-drowsy oral OTC allergy brand and provides kids with indoor and outdoor allergy relief whenever they need it most.”

New research finds that children spend less than eight minutes playing outside each day. The registered dietician and nutritionist is inspired by the brand’s commitment to help kids spend more time outside. “Through their multi-year initiative, The Outsideologist Project, Claritin® is committed to helping kids get outside one more hour a week by providing expert-curated outdoor activity ideas. It can be anything from going to the local playground, playing hopscotch, or even tossing a ball in the backyard.”

For more, check out @outsideologistproject on Instagram and Facebook for fun and exciting ideas and inspiration to help children spend more time outside.

