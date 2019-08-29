Back to school, without a teacher: Inside the struggle to keep teachers at rural schools

WABENO, Wis. – School is about to start in Wisconsin, and the Wabeno School District has been scrambling to fill open teaching positions.

Again.

Last year in this northern Wisconsin town – which has about 1,000 residents – a fifth-grade teaching job went unfilled for the whole year. A few years before that, 13 staff members quit after a clash with the former district administrator. That was 40% of the faculty.

Finding teachers to make a life in rural America these days isn’t easy. The population is declining. The schools are isolated. The pay is low. And that’s before you get into social considerations, like fewer dating and restaurant options.

From Wisconsin to New Hampshire, Illinois to Montana, rural districts are struggling with how to recruit and retain teachers, especially when the economy has been strong and well-prepared graduates have lots of other job options.

Wabeno’s administrators now get 30 applications for positions that used to attract 300. This year, said Jeffrey Walsh, superintendent of the school district, one of the school's openings didn't get a single application well into August.

“You used to be able to sit back and they would fall in your lap,” Walsh said. “Now you have to pursue teachers to get them here.”

Union-busting law harmed rural districts

Teacher turnover in Wisconsin’s rural areas has been especially acute since a law signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker in 2011 all but eliminated collective bargaining. Now teachers enter into individual contracts with districts, subject to annual renewal. Few, if any, have job protection related to their seniority. And teachers now contribute more toward their benefits.

Unions still rehabbing their images: Even when teachers strike, Americans give them high grades, poll shows. Unions fare worse.

Without union contracts and their financial incentives for those who stayed put until retirement, teachers were free to shop around – and to be poached by other districts.

The result, Walker said, was free agency for teachers – just like star wide receivers in the NFL. Districts could recruit and pay teachers based on how well they performed, Walker said.

When the changes hit Wisconsin schools, many veteran educators retired under the terms of their expiring collective bargaining agreements.

For younger and mid-career teachers, the new law spurred them to move. A lot. Teachers fled urban districts, like Milwaukee, for the suburbs. Teachers left rural districts for larger districts that paid more.

“We also have teachers that are leaving the state because they can find a better deal,” said Walsh, the Wabeno superintendent. In nearby Michigan and Minnesota, for instance, union protections are still in place for teachers.

What about your state? In many teaching jobs, teachers' salaries can't cover rent. Here's a map.

Big problems for little Wabeno

Tucked in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, a 90-minute drive northwest of Green Bay, Wabeno sports a library fashioned like a log cabin. The Wabeno Logging Museum highlights what was historically the area's main industry.

In the school district, 21% of the 382 students are Native American. The rest are mostly white.

Teacher departures from the Wabeno district have continued to accelerate in the years since Wisconsin overhauled its teacher labor laws, said Wabeno Education Association President Liz Couillard, who teaches English and economics at the high school. Future raises were tiny, insurance rates increased and teachers felt alienated by the rural district administration’s heavy focus on student performance, she said. A power struggle ensued.

Without the protection of the union and a strong collective bargaining agreement, teachers also felt powerless to request improvements to their working conditions, she added.

So. Much. Pressure: No matter where teachers work, they feel disrespect

“Power has been taken away from educators,” Couillard said. “And especially in Wabeno, they are severely undervalued, underpaid, under-everything.”

New teachers were hired, then a new principal. But training new staff took time. Old routines were lost. Student proficiency scores on the state achievement tests started to dip for Wabeno students, falling 12 percentage points both in math and reading over the past three years, according to Wisconsin data.