Back on Track America PAC reports donations, endorses 3 school board candidates

Back on Track America, a conservative political action committee based in Springfield, has raised $26,155 in the past three months and has spent little.

The PAC, organized in 2021, has been active in Springfield school board races in recent years.

The private group, which has not disclosed its leadership or responded to past requests for comment, has issued its endorsements for the April 2 race. The group's chose candidates are:

Maryam Mohammadkhani, a retired pathologist, running for a second term;

Landon McCarter, an entrepreneur;

Chad Rollins, a pharmacist.

Back on Track, which backed McCarter and Rollins for the 2023 board race, issued its 2024 endorsements before any candidates were certified, getting an early start. The four other candidates on the ballot include incumbents Danielle Kincaid, Scott Crise and first-time candidates Susan Provance and Kyler Sherman-Williams.

In 2022, the group endorsed Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski, who were elected. In 2021, the group endorsed Byrne, who lost, Mohammadkhani, who won, and Crise, who declined the endorsement.

The stated goal of the PAC is to "take back our schools." The group supports parental rights in public schools and opposes critical race theory; efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion; and transgender students using the restrooms and locker rooms that do not correspond with the gender assigned at birth.

The quarterly report filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission showed nearly the entire recent amount raised came from the Cook Family Foundation, which donated $25,000 in mid-December.

The Ozark-based private foundation was formed in 2018 to support nonprofits in the community.

It has awarded funds in the past to different nonprofits including the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, the Ozarks Food Harvest, the Child Advocacy Center, Stand Against Human Trafficking, the Historic River District in Ozark and Sheriff's (Jim) Arnott's Distinguished Posse, Inc. in Greene County.

More: United Springfield, PAC focused on nonpartisan elections, has raised $93K in first report

Other donations include to the PAC include:

$1,000 − Elizabeth Wilson (in addition to $485 given earlier)

$155 − Susan Carter

Additional funds raised in 2023, since the April election, include:

$1,000 − Ginco Facilities Maintenance, Inc.

$150 − Cherry Street Baptist Church

$100 − Roy Holand, retired physician and lawmaker

$50 − D.G. Carlin, retired

Leading up to the April 2023 election, the group received several notable contributions including $1,000 from the Conservative Citizens Coalition, $2,000 from the Life & Liberty PAC, based in Ash Grove; and $3,300 from Calvin Morrow, who is part of the group.

Dianne Ely, instrumental in creating the group, also loaned the PAC $4,500 in March.

