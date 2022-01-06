'We need to get back on track': Gov. Hochul addresses pretrial detention, uptick in gun violence

In her first State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to dedicate funding for pretrial services and take strong action to curb an uptick in shootings by bolstering funding to law enforcement and community-based programs.

“We need to get back on track,” the Democratic governor said Wednesday while addressing a sharp increase in gun violence amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Hochul's 2022 budget proposals included initiatives to strengthen gun-tracing efforts, improve crime data collection, and more funding for violence interrupters such as the SNUG street outreach program.

Hochul’s plan also increases funding for pretrial services, which can include bail. Her administration said Wednesday that pretrial reforms had been passed without “the necessary resources or coordination needed to help localities adopt new approaches to pretrial services that ensure public safety.”

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivers her first State of the State address in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, Pool)

Hochul said she hopes to double down on “practical, proven strategies” to combat gun violence amid COVID-19 while deploying a multi-pronged approach to public safety, involving both communities and law enforcement.

“Supporting both law enforcement and community-based programs will be critical,” she said. “But if we want New York to reach its true potential, we must address every factor contributing to the pervasive unease many are feeling on our streets.”

Nationally, homicides increased by nearly 30%, though the number was still lower than its peak in the 1990s.

Meanwhile, in New York, gun-involved homicides increased by nearly 80% from 2019 to 2020, according to Hochul's office. Several cities such as Rochester and Utica saw marked increases in the number of shootings.

Highlights of Hochul’s public safety proposals

In response to the uptick in shootings, Hochul seeks to triple the investment in community-based violence programs, such as the SNUG street outreach program, and to start a Gun Tracing Consortium to share intelligence among government agencies.

SNUG will be expanded to Niagara Falls, Utica, and Schenectady – all places that have seen a surge in gun violence since the start of the pandemic.

SNUG outreach is an evidence-based violence reduction initiative, first established in New York in 2009, that seeks to engage high-risk individuals causing violence in communities with high rates of violent crime and conduct outreach in those communities.

Hochul’s administration said most of the recent surge in gun violence in the state had been fueled by “ghost guns,” or homemade weapons that are in turn difficult to track.

Moreover, Hochul is seeking to address concerns around bail reform, a hotly debated package passed in 2020 that restricted bail and pretrial detention, by dedicating funding for pretrial services outside of New York City.

The money will be used for additional state Division of Criminal Justice Services staff to provide oversight of pretrial services. It will also be used to implement screening and assessments, supervision, a centralized case management system and dedicated information sharing with the court system, state officials said.

“This critical funding will be provided to probation departments and community-based providers as they divert people away from costly, unnecessary detention and toward services that will assure their return to court and promote positive development,” according to Hochul’s State of the State book.

Other initiatives discussed in Hochul’s proposal include modernizing forensic examination and stopping cryptocurrency crimes.

