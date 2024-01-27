'Give it back.' Will Uxbridge court case force a statewide change in cannabis shop fees?

Will millions of dollars in community host agreement money start flowing back to cannabis dispensary owners in the state?

Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association President and CEO David O’Brien believes it could — and should happen.

A recent settlement that has the town of Uxbridge returning $1.17 million to Caroline Frankel, owner of Caroline's Cannabis, could usher in a sea change in how community host agreements are made, O’Brien said in a phone call Monday.

Under current state law, marijuana establishments must pay a community impact fee to the town they’re located in. Those fees can range up to 3% of gross sales.

But the fees were intended to offset the costs to the towns in police security, traffic control or educational programs related to dispensaries. The catch is that towns must use that money to pay for those impacts — and show proof.

'Give it back'

Which is why Frankel wanted her money back. The costs to the town did not add up to $1.17 million, she claimed.Frankel's complaint in Worcester Superior Court alleged she asked for documented costs and Uxbridge failed to provide relevant documents as required by state law. The town and Frankel settled on the $1.17 million refund.

“That's our latest campaign,” O’Brien said in a telephone call Monday. “If you collected money that you shouldn’t have collected because you didn’t have legitimate, reasonably related expenses — you know it and we know it. Give it back.”

A report by the association found that municipalities have collected $50 million in impact fees but there is a lack of transparency in accounting.

Requiring certification by the commission

The Cannabis Control Commission is accepting public comment on a draft model host community agreement until Jan. 31. The draft defines community impact fees as those claimed by a municipality and certified by the commission as being reasonably related to the costs imposed by the marijuana establishment.

“Reasonably related” means there must be a causal link between the municipality’s costs to offset the operation of a marijuana establishment. Those costs could include police, fire and inspectional services expenses.

Municipalities will have to provide an annual itemized invoice of the impact fees claimed to be “reasonably related” to the operations of the company, according to the draft model agreement. Establishments will not be required to pay impact fees if they are disputing them legally before the commission or in court.

The refund issued by Uxbridge

The refund issued by Uxbridge represents about 80% of the payments Caroline’s Cannabis has made to the town, according to attorney Thomas MacMillan with MacMillan Law Offices. MacMillan represented Frankel.

A similar lawsuit is pending in Haverhill where another company is suing for money back, interest and legal fees, according to O’Brien.

“That's a triple whammy,” he said. “We’re about getting that money back because it was paid unfairly.”

Public comment submissions on the commission's draft model should be sent to Commission@CCCMass.com with the subject line “Model HCA Public Comment.” Comments received by the deadline will be reviewed by commissioners and staff and may be incorporated as changes for the final version that will be considered at a future public meeting. The commission is scheduled to meet next on Feb. 8.

Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues impacting Cape Cod residents and visitors. Contact her at dcoffey@capecodonline.com.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: How Mass. cities and towns could lose millions in cannabis money