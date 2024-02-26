'A backbone': How Des Moines nonprofit Change Course helps participants with career training

Ben Gustave's eyes lit up after seeing the word "journey" flash on the projector screen in front of him and his peers. Maybe it was a coincidence or divine intervention.

The 24-year-old Des Moines musician pulled out his cellphone, excitedly telling his friends to just wait. He's going to show them why he's so giddy.

His friends, a much older bunch, looked at each other, then at him.

Ben Gustave smiles during a Change Course dinner Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.

Scrolling through his photos, Gustave stopped at an image that featured a mock album cover, with the title of his newest song — "The Journey" — glistening across. The meaning behind his latest track, which reflects on his life's ups and downs and calls for strength and gratitude, fit the speech on perseverance they heard minutes ago from an organization leader.

Lou Anne Dupre, a 55-year-old mother who sat across from Gustave at the table, was among those who cheered on the young artist and told him to post the dates for his next performances in a group text message. Another friend asked Gustave where he could find his music, while the singer and rapper showed another how to find his Spotify page.

Monday nights in the basement of Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines often look like this for the participants of Change Course, a six-month career training program that provides people with resources to better their personal and professional lives. The program, which launched in 2022, is modeled after CrossPurpose, a similar venture in Denver. Change Course helps people who are in poverty, in recovery, are formerly incarcerated or are facing a life transition receive support through the program's career coaches and mentors and find their next steps.

The program is free for participants, who are selected through a strict vetting process and undergo routine drug testing. Change Course is funded by private donations.

In two years, it has welcomed a total of 36 "leaders" or participants, with 21 having graduated from Change Course. This year, it's seeing its largest number of leaders yet — 21, Gustave among them.

'Family dinners' at Change Course are its 'special secret'

While the overall goal is to have participants graduate and land a job, Change Course CEO Joseph Johnson said that the weekly gatherings, or "family dinners" as they're called, are the "special secret" to the program's success.

The dinners — which usually take place from 6 to 8 p.m. — include free food and games. On Feb. 19, the night Gustave shared with his friends his new project, the room's chatter drowned out the Top 40 pop playlist humming from the speakers. Party trays filled with Chinese food and donated baked goods sat in a row on a table by the doorway. Johnson and other staff members greeted guests by name and with a hug as they entered.

Area professionals and community members often are scheduled to speak during the dinners, sharing their personal stories, lessons and advice. That Monday night, Andrea Rouw, a Change Course mentor or "ally" as they are called, talked about the pillars of perseverance, which include leaning on trustworthy friends, learning from the past and practicing self-discipline.

Change Course program members, staff and volunteers talk in small groups during a weekly dinner Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.

During the dinner's shoutout segment, where program participants celebrate theirs' and others' accomplishments, a smiley Gustave stood up to thank his mentors for holding him accountable. He said they pushed him — even when he pushed back.

"Change Course is always there," Gustave later told the Des Moines Register. "When you need to talk to somebody, they're there. If you have something going on, they will talk to you, find a way to help you out. ... All I can really say is that they've been a backbone."

Gustave, who began the program last November, said he went straight into the workforce after graduating from high school. Focused on producing his music and performing gigs, he needed a job with flexible hours and ultimately bounced from one opportunity to the next.

At some point, Gustave said he felt stagnant and grew tired of temp jobs — of feeling like just "an employee." His dreams of opening his recording studio someday felt even more unattainable.

Just like the program's name, Gustave said what happened next changed the course of his life. Months back, the aspiring musician said a friend, who at the time was in Change Course encouraged him to sign up and maybe consider a career in IT. That was right "up his alley," Gustave recalled his friend saying.

Gustave told the Register he attended a Monday night family dinner where Johnson was the guest speaker and dished about his past. Gustave said that was all it took to reel him in.

"It touched me," he remembered.

Program leaders share their own past of incarceration, addiction

At Change Course, Johnson, who runs the nonprofit with his wife, Karin Johnson, and son Bradford Johnson, embraces an open door policy. They value the good conversations as much as the tough ones, using their lived experiences as a guidebook to pave a path for empathy and love.

The elder Johnson, 65, is not shy about sharing his own story, which he cites as the reason why he sought to create the organization in the first place. Twenty-nine years ago, Joseph Johnson, then in his mid-30s, faced fraud charges and was sentenced to six months at a federal prison camp in Yankton, South Dakota. A businessman at the time, Joseph Johnson said he was struggling to make ends meet and was under pressure to pay taxes and got caught up in a "Ponzi scheme" that led to major consequences.

"I went into prison scared to death," Joseph Johnson said, the warm smile wearing off his face. "It was Labor Day weekend when all of us went up there. Bradford was 10 at the time."

Change Course founder Joseph Johnson gives a shoutout to Carl Harvey for his accomplishments during a dinner for Change Course members Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.

In prison, Joseph Johnson said he found community, and frequent moments of solitude brought him clarity. Out of prison, he was determined to turn his life around, start over with his family and clean up the mess he left behind.

That was a "very difficult, very depressing" time in the Johnsons' lives, Joseph Johnson told the Register. But one thing that helped, he said, was the family's church. Members wrapped their arms around the family, including the elder Johnson, and helped him get back on his feet and find a job after finishing his sentence.

With Change Course, Joseph Johnson said, "I'm just giving back to the community what the community gave to me."

Joseph Johnson and Bradford Johnson, who openly discussed his journey of recovery from addiction, said they recognize that their paths are similar to those who enter the program: long, tiring and messy, but hopeful and optimistic.

"The thing that I love about Change Course is we have a stage," said Bradford Johnson, 39. "And the only thing we try to highlight is our struggles. Our victories and our success haven't come out of anything other than just struggle knocking us down and us accepting responsibility — and taking steps forward. It's just a real stage for us. The spotlight's right on the hardest and darkest pieces."

Program's participants gain confidence to think: Why not?

While some may hide from the spotlight, Dupre said she found unconditional love, acceptance and faith from her peers and mentors at Change Course. Dupre, who like Gustave is nearly halfway through the six-month program, said that type of environment made it less scary to reflect on her past and face her future.

"They were believing in me more than I was," said Dupre, who joined the program to learn new computer skills and step into the workforce after years of raising her children.

Kita Stanley (left) and John Dillon (right) play a game during a weekly dinner for Change Course members Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Cottage Grove Church in Des Moines.

Others like Moses Dweh and Tiffany Moen, who were among the program's first graduates, echoed Dupre. Dweh thought back to those initial few weeks of the program when he at first refrained from raising his hand or speaking up in class.

Dweh said he was working through some trust issues, but as he continued to attend class he saw firsthand what Change Course was about: Leaders just want you to "open up, to live, to make you feel free."

For Moen, she summed up the program in two words: "Why not?"

"What else do you have to lose?" she said. "If you can change your life and do a complete 360 in six months, why not?"

"If I had not gone through the Change Course program, I would not be able to be strong in this field or even in any kind of career," said Moen, now a pharmacy technician at a local Walgreens. "They definitely prepare you to be on a different level."

