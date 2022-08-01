Backcountry just dropped a huge Semi-Annual sale—save up to 60% on Patagonia and Smartwool

Save on Patagonia and Smartwool during the Backcountry Semi-Annual sale.

Sales on high-quality outerwear can be few and far between. No need to break the bank on hiking and outdoor essentials, however—right now you can save big on everything from leggings and zip ups to jackets and polos at Backcountry. We found savings on Patagonia, The North Face, Smartwool and so much more.

Whether you're on the hunt for lightweight gear that will let you enjoy the last bits of warm weather in style or bulkier pieces that will keep you toasty as temperatures drop, Backcountry's Semi-Annual sale offers savings across all categories. Now through Labor Day weekend you can save as much as 60% on outerwear that's sure to keep you on-trend on the trails.

One great pick for fall is the Patagonia Shelled Synchilla women's jacket, down from $179 to just $107.40 right now—an impressive 40% markdown. Designed for all-day comfort and warmth, the jacket is wind and water-resistant and features an interior fleece lining and hand pockets. Other Patagonia jackets have seriously impressed us with their versatility and style, so we're sure this zip up will please.

Hitting the green for one last warm-weather putt? You won't regret picking up the Smartwool Merino Sport men's short-sleeve button-up shirt. Made with the same durability and comfort as Smartwool socks, this trendy shirt features soft and odor-resistant Merino wool. The button-down will effortlessly take you from the golf course to a backyard barbecue in style thanks to its sleek design and flatlock seams. Usually ringing up for $85, you can take home this sporty style for as little as $59.50 today.

For hitting the trails, the green or the slopes, Backcountry has all your shopping needs covered. Shop the Semi-Annual sale today for stylish savings on most-wanted outerwear and outdoor gear.

