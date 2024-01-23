Backcountry skiers find avalanche scene and a 'really confused' moose in Cameron Pass

Humans trigger avalanches in Colorado's backcountry, so why can't moose?

It appears a moose did just that, according to backcountry skiers who came upon the scene on Cameron Pass and Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecasters.

John McDonald from Loveland and three buddies were checking out the new snow that had fallen in the lower terrain of Diamond Peaks early Saturday morning when they found the scene of an avalanche and a moose that looked confused. The debris field stopped a short distance from the moose's hooves, and there was highly unstable snow.

That was enough evidence for the group to agree the moose most likely triggered the avalanche.

"The slide was just above him and I'm not sure if the slide carried him, but he was standing pretty close to the debris field," McDonald said. "It was standing there looking really confused, and it looked like he couldn’t get to where he wanted to go.''

This cropped cellphone photo shows a moose, seen in the lower right corner of the photo, near an avalanche it is believed it triggered on Diamond Peaks at Cameron Pass in western Larimer County on Jan. 20, 2024.

McDonald, who said the avalanche was fresh, took a cellphone photo of the slide and the lone moose from about 600 yards away. He said they saw other backcountry skiers in the area, but no one was caught in the slide. They reported the slide to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The average adult moose in Colorado weighs around 1,000 pounds and stands about 6 feet tall at the shoulders. They use their long legs to stomp through the snow.

"Absolutely it's possible the moose triggered the slide," said McDonald, an experienced backcountry splitboarder who added the group stayed in the trees on low-angle slopes because of the avalanche risk. "We heard a lot of 'whumping' and a lot of them were really loud, and even in the trees. A couple were so loud we could feel the vibration and some vibrations caused the snow to fall from the trees. It was some of the sketchiest conditions I've seen, and I've skied a lot."

The "whumping'' sound indicates the snow is settling and there is a risk of a slab avalanche releasing. Over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend Jan. 12-15, the Cameron Pass area received as much as 30 inches of snow on top of a base of old, slippery snow.

A moose, seen in the lower right corner of the photo, was seen near an avalanche it is believed it triggered on Diamond Peaks at Cameron Pass in western Larimer County on Jan. 20, 2024.

Those conditions prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to issue an avalanche warning for much of the Front Range mountains, including the pass over the latter half of the long weekend.

Avalanche center staff said on its Facebook page that "the hard-slab avalanche was probably triggered from a distance by the moose." It added the avalanche on the east side of North Diamond Peaks was large enough to bury a person.

It also mixed in some fun with the seriousness of the conditions.

"You know avalanche conditions are bad when we send Bullwinkle to do the avalanche investigations," the post said. "Fractured puns aside, more than half of the human-triggered avalanches this past week have been triggered from a distance. These remote avalanches highlight the sensitivity of the snowpack and how dangerous conditions are across many areas of the state."

Avalanche center spokesperson Kelsy Been said its forecasters looked at how often wildlife trigger avalanches and could only find 34 occurrences over 45,000 avalanches in Colorado over the past 13 years where it was confirmed wildlife triggered an avalanche.

She said earlier this year, deer triggered an avalanche near Carbondale.

In 90% of avalanche incidents, the snow slides are triggered by an avalanche victim or someone in the victim's party.

Despite the treacherous conditions over the weekend, Colorado still has not had an avalanche death this year. Four people have been caught in avalanches, three of whom were partly buried but survived.

Colorado sees more avalanche deaths on average than any other state with six per year. Last year, Colorado saw 11 avalanche deaths.

McDonald said the group watched the moose for at least 10 minutes before the moose made its way into the trees. He said that was the group's cue to call it a day despite only skiing an hour, leaving shortly after seeing the moose at 8 a.m.

"I've been in the backcountry a lot over the past 25 years, and I have seen a good number of avalanches, but I've never seen anything like that moose and the avalanche,'' he said. "It was definitely spooky."

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Moose appears to trigger Cameron Pass avalanche in Colorado